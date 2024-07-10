All Dragons Seen In House Of The Dragon So Far; From Vhagar To Vermithor

House of the Dragon takes us to a world where flying dragons rule. The Targaryens use these magnificent animals in their bid for power because they hold so much sway over them. This is due to both their numbers and strength which are capable of creating havoc as never seen before. Let us now examine the major dragons as well as their partners in this captivating series.

Syrax: Rhaenyra Targaryen’s dragon

The first dragon we see in House of the Dragon is Syrax who flies over King's Landing. A young female dragon, Syrax has yellow scales and is bonded to Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy). After a Valyrian goddess, Rhaenyra named it so; she felt its emotions with her when it flew away at the end of season one.

Though not a battle-seasoned individual, she has helped by giving birth to several clutches of eggs which are very important to the Targaryens considering they do not have many dragons left. Three of those four eggs were said to be Daenerys’ dragons: Drogon, Rhaegal, and Viserion are found there in Season 2 Episode 3.

Caraxes: Daemon Targaryen’s dragon

Caraxes also known as Blood Wyrm was an unusual red dragon with an extraordinarily long neck. In House of the Dragon Caraxes’ rider is Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith). Before Daemon, he belonged to Aemon- Jaehaerys’ oldest son and father to Rhaenys.

Advertisement

This made him a war veteran and thus a key figure for the Blacks on whose back he had ridden against Crabfeeder in season 1 while Caraxes had entered into the Fourth Dornish War earlier. Proofing his continued importance during the ongoing war, Rhaenyra sent Caraxes and Daemon ahead into Riverlands.

Seasmoke: Laenor Velaryon's dragon

Seasmoke was a gray dragon that in Season 1 Laenor Velaryon (John MacMillan) rode. Smaller and younger than Caraxes, Seasmoke had fought alongside him on Laenor against Triarchy. However, since then Seasmoke has been riderless since the death of Laenor, and now his spiritless life on Dragonstone is uninvolved in the current war.

Meleys: Rhaenys’s dragon

Meleys referred to as the Red Queen, took Rhaenys, the queen that never was, for her rider. Her previous partner was Alyssa Targaryen who had given birth to both Viserys and Daemon before her death. Fastest among all dragons, Meleys easily outpaced Vhagar and Caraxes.

Advertisement

The rich history between Rhaenys and Meleys involved participating in royal processions or even riding into Rhaenys’ own wedding. In House of the Dragon during Aegon II’s coronation ceremony when it ran from Dragonpit with Rhaenys. They fight for Rhaenyra until they are killed by Vhagar in a battle.

Vhagar: Aemond Targaryen’s dragon

Laena Velaryon (Nanna Blondell) and Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell) are two riders of Vhagar in House of the Dragon. She is also an ancient large dragon having taken part in Aegon’s Conquest more than one hundred years ago.

Vhagar has an age advantage as well as size making her much larger compared to other dragons within this universe thereby providing her with a substantial advantage over them. She has fought many battles together with her first rider Visenya; their last battle occurred centuries ago but she remembers it vividly today. In the show, we witness Vhagar’s strength and cruelty including Aemond’s loss of control leading to the killing of Lucerys. During the war escalation, Vhagar remains a dominant force that guards King's Landing against other dragons like Meleys.

Advertisement

The dragons featured in House of the Dragon are not mere war animals, rather they are central figures with their own stories as well as relationships with their riders. Their being there alters the power dynamics within Westeros and makes it an interesting series to watch.

Vermax: Jacaerys Velaryon’s dragon

Vermax came into existence as an egg that was given to Jacaerys Velaryon (Harry Collett) as a child. This stopped people from claiming that Jacaerys was not really a Targaryen but a bastard. Vermax is identifiable by his olive coloring and orange wings. When he first hatched, he immediately bonded with Jacaerys.

Despite being still small for a dragon, Vermax has grown very quickly and can carry the young prince for long distances, even to the North. Fire & Blood talks about the irritable nature of dragons caused by ice and cold in the far North, although not shown in House of the Dragon.

Dreamfyre: Helaena Targaryen’s dragon

Dreamfyre’s birth took place during Aegon I’s reign making her one of the older dragons in this series. She originally bonded with King Jaehaerys’ sister Rhaena. After Rhaena died, Dreamfyre found herself close to Helaena Targaryen (Phia Saban).

Advertisement

Helaena has never been filmed riding this blue-silver dragon on any episode of the series but Dreamfyre appeared during Season 1 when Aemond had made his way into the dragonpit trying to steal her egg(s).

Dreamfyre sees no reason why she should let anyone near her eggs after going through what she did when they were stolen from her before. Fire & Blood describes how Elissa Farman, who was Rhaena’s friend, stole three eggs from Dreamfyre before fleeing Essos. Just like other big dragons, Sunfyre does not reflect Helaena’s bellicosity.

Sunfyre: Aegon II Targaryen’s dragon

Aegon II had his own dragon named Sunfyre which makes him important among all the dragons. Although it was only shown in Season 1 when it flew over Driftmark during Laena’s burial, its role becomes even more significant in Season 2 as Aegon decides to use him in the war.

This takes place in Season 2, Episode 4, where Sunfyre is flown by Aegon to Rook's Rest and a great battle occurs. Sunfyre is hurt while fighting against Meleys. When Vhagar joined the clash both Sunfyre and his rider Aegon were engulfed in a blazing hellstorm ending up crashing down on Earth.

The most beautiful dragon ever described as Fire & Blood is Golden Scales of Sunfyre; this inspires Aegon to have a banner featuring a golden Targaryen symbol on a green background. Despite all his beauty, Sunfyre is still too young and innocent for battles since he hatched during peacetime.

Advertisement

Arrax: Lucerys Velaryon’s dragon

Arrax became a dragon after being given into an egg with which Lucerys Velaryon bonded. However, they were still young, meaning that Arrax was the smallest dragon ever seen in House of the Dragon, which was bad news for him.

At the end of season one, there is an unfortunate meeting between them and Vhagar together with Aemond who kills both Arrax and Lucerys. Thus came the first dragon fight of this series.

Therefore, when they fled from Storm’s End and Arrax sprayed fire at Vhagar one should not forget that it was an act of bravery but his huge adversary eventually triumphed over him.

Vermithor: The riderless dragon

Vermithor, popularly known as The Bronze Fury, is currently without a rider. He was once the pet dragon of King Jaehaerys who made an appearance on the show’s pilot episode. Vermithor only pops up in the season one finale when Daemon goes into Dragonstone to sing for him.

Vermithor came from an egg that was placed in the cradle of Jaehaerys when he hatched at nearly one hundred years old. Although he has no experience in battles since he lived during peaceful times under Jaehaerys rule, his size covers for his lack of combat training.

After Vhagar, Vermithor is the second largest among them making it a powerful creature. But then again, it is more familiar with humans than other dragons that are riderless and wilder. It still stays within Dragonstone.

Moondancer: Baela Targaryen's dragon

Baela Targaryen has a bond with Moondancer, her dragon. This suggests she bonded with Moondancer when she was still young unlike her sister Rhaena and got hold of her own dragon early on in life. In season 2, Baela and Moondancer keep watch over Kings landing for any activity taking place there. Moondancer would be perfect as he is known to have speed alongside being light-footed.

Although throughout most of Fire & Blood Moondancer and Baela were kept out of the war because Moondancer was so small, House of the Dragon changes this by sending them out right away instead. But they also remember how dangerous a little size can be if you are close enough to people trying to kill each other.

Tessarion: Daeron Targaryen’s dragon

House of the Dragon does not yet showcase Tessarion nor introduce its rider Daeron Targaryen. Tessarion, the smallest of the Greens' dragons and Aegon II’s youngest brother’s bonded dragon is also known for its nimbleness. Episode 3 of season 2 states that it is almost big enough to be ridden, which will be a turning point for the Greens.

Advertisement

It is said that she has cobalt blue scales with a copper belly and her flames are blue as well. However, there was a reason why she did not join his brothers in Kings Landing; she stayed near Daeron at Oldtown because of this but now that war seems imminent across the kingdom Aegon II would need all three dragons with him. They have even talked about mobilizing Daeron and Tessarion in Small Council meetings as well.

Other dragons in House of the Dragon

Though not all have appeared on the screen, many dragons are alive. The third episode of season 2 introduces Tyraxes and Stormcloud. Tyraxes is sent to Vale and is bonded with Rhaenyra’s third son, Joffrey.

Stormcloud is moved to safety with his rider Aegon the Younger. Moreover, four other dragons that live in Dragonstone are mentioned in Season 1, Episode 10 The Black Queen. Daemon calls them Silverwing and mentions three wild riderless ones.

Some dragons are already dead and will not participate in the upcoming Dance. The Targaryens’ castles have two dragon skulls- one belonging to Balerion, the Black Dread who was the only surviving dragon that witnessed Valyria’s existence.

Its remains show up as Viserys reveals Aegon’s prophecy to his daughter; whereas another one belonged to Meraxes whose skull can be found at Dragonstone suggesting that dragons can die.

These living or dead or lifeless dragons play a key role in developing the story of House of the Dragon.

ALSO READ: What Is The Song of Ice And Fire Prophecy In House of the Dragon? Explored