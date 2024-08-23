Throwback: Cardi B Slams Nicki Minaj's Fans Over 'Coat Argument,' Claims They Can't Dress Like Her

The clash between rap sensations Cardi B and Nicki Minaj is now the stuff of legends. It’s time to remember once again the time when the two fought over a coat! On December 23, 2023, Cardi B posted a striking photo of herself draped in an absolutely ethereal white fur coat, complete with matching white extensions.

But little did she know that Nicki Minaj had recently flaunted a similar style. What happened next? As predicted, the two fanbases erupted into a fashion frenzy, comparing the two artists' winter looks.

Cardi B took offense and didn't hold back. She took to her Instagram story and addressed Nicki Minaj's fans with a passionate tirade.

She wrote, "You mocking fans and b****es are arguing over a coat that I had on for 45 seconds.”

The coat, it turns out, was a sentimental piece from her aunt's collection. Cardi emphasized that she doesn't care about these individuals as much as they seem to care about her.

She also wrote, "They can't dress compared to me." It was allegedly a shade toward Minaj.

Minutes later, Nicki Minaj retaliated. She shared her own photo wearing a similar fur coat, captioning it with lyrics from her song Barbie Dangerous. She wrote, "B****es Jackin, I’m still Queenin.”

The feud between these two rap queens has been brewing since Cardi B burst onto the scene in 2017.

In March 2017, the first hints of tension surfaced when Minaj allegedly liked a fan's Instagram comment dissing one of Cardi B's rap verses. Whether it was Photoshop trickery or an account hack, the social media diss caught everyone’s attention.

Things gained speed in May 2017 when, on Katy Perry's diss track Swish Swish, Minaj's guest verse raised eyebrows. Some speculated that Cardi B wasn't pleased with the shout-out to her man, Offset. Cardi responded with impassioned Instagram Live rants, hinting at rivalries in the industry. The situation escalated more in June of the same year when Cardi B reminded fans not to pit her against Minaj.

Things truly heated up in August 2017 when, during a festival performance, Cardi B made her feelings clear: "You know this b**** never f***ing liked me." Minaj, on the track No Flags, added fuel to the fire with lyrics that seemed to reference Cardi B.

Their tension simmered until a notorious face-off at a fashion event later that year. But the drama escalated in 2023 when Nicki's husband faced house arrest for threatening Offset. As the smoke clears from this battle, one thing is becoming increasingly clear: Cardi B and Nicki Minaj won't be swapping style tips anytime soon.

Whether it's fur coats or fiery lyrics, these rap divas keep the feud alive. So what’s going to happen next?

