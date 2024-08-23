Katy Perry Left American Idol Because It Was 'Worst Job' She Ever Had, Says Source; She Feels Carrie Underwood Is Walking Into Viper's Nest

Katy Perry is relieved to have finished her time on American Idol. The pop star, who served as a judge on the popular singing competition, recently stated that she is glad to be leaving the show. According to an exclusive source, Perry had a difficult time on American Idol and does not envy Carrie Underwood, who will take her place.

Perry revealed in February that Season 22 of American Idol would be her last as a judge. The season, which concluded in May, marked the end of her time on the show, along with fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie. While Perry publicly praised the show, a source close to her revealed to Life & Style that she had a terrible time behind the scenes.

"It was the worst job Katy's ever had, from the vile trolling to the vicious backbiting and gossip going on behind the scenes," a source stated. “Certain people didn’t want to work. It was frustrating because Katy is a professional; there’s nothing lazy about her, and she doesn’t like wasting time, especially hers." The source acknowledged that the songstress made a fortune out of the show but was still glad she stepped away

Despite the challenges, Perry maintained a positive public image. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, she fondly remembered her time on the show, saying, “I love Idol so much. It’s connected me with the heart of America. But I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat. You know what I’m saying, Jimmy? I love the show so much, but I wanna go and see the world and maybe bring new music.”

With Perry's departure, American Idol fans were curious about who would take her place. Five months after Perry announced her departure, the show announced that Carrie Underwood, a country superstar, would be joining as a judge for Season 23.

Underwood is not new to the Idol stage. She appeared on the show in 2005, winning Season 4 and quickly becoming a global icon. Her rise from a small-town girl from Checotah, Oklahoma, to a household name is well documented, and she has remained a fan favorite throughout her career.

In an Instagram video, Underwood reflected on her time on American Idol, saying, “I remember being at home in my little house in Checotah and seeing that there were auditions in St. Louis. My mom said, ‘If you wanna go, I’ll drive you.’"

She said she went from no one knowing my name to tens of millions of people watching the show. She is proud of everything she was able to do on the show, and she is even more proud of what she has accomplished since.

While Perry is relieved to be done with American Idol, she is concerned about Underwood's role as judge. According to the source, Perry believes Underwood will face challenges in her new role. The insider stated that she believes Carrie is a good kid and wishes her the best, but she is entering a "viper's nest."

Perry reportedly offered Underwood her support and advised her to call at any time for advice. According to the source, Katy has offered to call her at any time for advice because Carrie will need it.

