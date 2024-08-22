Cardi B Trashes Skin Bleaching Accusations Amid Third Pregnancy; Gives THIS Reason For Recent Pale Complexion

Cardi B isn’t letting trolls color-shame her amid her third pregnancy with her estranged husband Offset. The Bodak Yellow rapper responded to an X user on Wednesday, August 21, after they insinuated the 31-year-old rapper was “bleaching her skin.”

“Bleaching while pregnant? Why must y’all be so dumb?” Cardi fired back before issuing a detailed explanation for her lighter skin color lately.

“Actually, no! I’m pregnant, I’m slightly anemic. This baby’s sucking all the energy off my body to the point I’m pale, eyes sunken, veins green ASF,” the mother of two clarified. Cardi quickly added that she can’t even tan under the sun because she gets hot super fast and dizzy, which could be a health hazard while carrying a child. “Please stop thinking with your A******!” she concluded.

The skin-bleaching argument started after Cardi posted a picture of her pal caressing her bare pregnant belly on X, where it simply looks like the camera flash caught the rapper at an odd angle, making her skin look lighter than usual.

ALSO READ: ‘I'm So Happy Y'all Know’: Cardi B Reveals How Fashion Helped Her Hide Her Baby Bump During Pregnancy

Cardi previously got candid about her pregnancy complications, referring to an accident that almost proved fatal for the unborn. Although she didn’t elaborate much on the mishap, the Enough singer did share that it might have resulted in a miscarriage.

Advertisement

“And that little thing almost cost me my little one to come, but didn’t,” she said at the time.

Cardi B, who is a mother to daughters Kulture, 6, and Wave, 2, announced her third pregnancy earlier this month in an Instagram post, just a day after filing for divorce from the Migos rapper.

"With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you. You have brought me more love, more life, and, most of all, renewed my power! Reminded me that I can have it all!" she wrote in her caption.

Besides Kulture, Wave, and the unborn baby with the singer, Offset is also a father to son Jordan, 14, Kody, 9, and daughter Kalea, 9, from previous relationships.

ALSO READ: Cardi B Shares Surprising Update On Her Highly-Anticipated Sophomore Album; DEETS Inside