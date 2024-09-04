Did Kim Kardashian Pass The Bar Exam? Here's What We Know

Kim Kardashian has not yet completed the California general bar exam but she did take the baby bar exam in December 2021.

This test is a first year law students’ examination and is a shorter and simpler version of the full California bar exam. The Skims mogul has been able to keep up with her legal apprenticeship and plans to sit for the state bar exam in future.

Her journey illustrates the many challenges and frustrations that she has gone through in order to achieve this career in the legal field. Much of it has been documented throughout the various seasons of the Kardashians' reality shows since 2018.

Kim has been in law studies since the year 2018 owing to her hobbies aligning with her late father Robert Kardashian who was also a lawyer. Given the chance, she also would like to pursue her desire and go into branches of the law where she can guarantee changes in the criminal justice reform law system.

Regardless of numerous hardships along her journey, including the infamous California bar exam with a pass rate of 40 – 50% which proves to be very challenging, Kim has remained resolute. After several attempts to pass the baby bar, she was able to do so on the fourth time making it a significant achievement for her pursuit of a legal career.

The image of Kim praising the law as she boldly pursues her career as a litigator after her unconventional ‘skip law school and take an apprenticeship’ route has provoked lots of reactions, both in an upwards and downward direction. To her, however, nothing is stopping her and she has made it clear that her dream of becoming a lawyer is not just a passing cloud.

She had opened up about her passion for criminal law, especially criminal justice reform and her desire to do good on numerous occasions. She also had kicked off her apprenticeship with a San Francisco law firm and had been studying diligently for the General Bar.

After passing the baby bar in her fourth attempt in December 2021, Kim took to Instagram to post, "It feels so, so, sooooo good to be here and on my way to achieving my goals."

As per the latest update, she still has some issues to deal with, and frustration with her studies, as she posted a picture of her 'law school study notes' on Instagram on June 4. The American Horror Story star is pursuing her goal, uncompromisingly wanting to be an attorney like her father, and trying to change the existing order in the field of law.

Kim has admitted that that’s not how her journey has been, especially making it clear that it has not come easy. Being such an activist, many will regard the perception she takes an easier ordeal than going to law school is not the case at all. She nevertheless sets her sights on the mission.

