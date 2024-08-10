Throwback: When Margot Robbie Said She Wanted Harley Quinn And Poison Ivy Romance In DCEU

Margot Robbie, whose role as Harley Quinn is well known, wishes for a new direction. Her idea is that there should be a romantic relationship between Harley Quin and Poison Ivy, who also happens to be queer. For several years, she has been pestering the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) to develop this gay romance. “I have been pushing for that for years.,” she said during her recent press tour for Babylon. “I cannot tell you how hard I’ve been pushing for that. I want it too.”

She was asked if she had an actress in mind to portray Poison Ivy, and her response was quite interesting. She confessed that when envisioning the character for film, she prefers to imagine the latter as illustrated in comic books rather than picturing a specific actress. That gives a sense of her loyalty to the source material and intentions to present an authentic version of her character on screen.

Robbie made her debut as Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad before reprising it in Birds of Prey and The Suicide Squad movies, respectively. There are hopes that James Gunn’s taking over DC Studios means Robbie’s version of Harley will be back. Gunn has not hidden his love for this character, as well as Robbie’s performance as such a person.

Nonetheless, Robbie will not continue playing Harley in any future movie alongside Joaquin Phoenix starring Lady Gaga in the next Joker sequel, Joker: Folie A Deux, due October 4th, 2024. For now, Robbie’s vision about Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy ends up being just a dream within the DCEU while fans wait to see whether their dreams come true or remain fiction.

