Antoniette Costa Reveals How Her MRI Test Inspired Her to Write a New Song After Her Brain Tumor Surgery; See Here

Antoniette Costa, a renowned singer-songwriter, experienced a major health issue three years ago that profoundly affected her life. She began losing weight without any apparent reason and felt constantly exhausted.

She found it increasingly difficult to carry out her daily activities and maintain her usual exercise routine. For instance, she discovered that she could no longer use an elliptical machine for more than three minutes, a task she had previously managed with ease. Costa also noted that unusual anxiety was impacting her quality of life.

After these troubling symptoms persisted, Costa scheduled a doctor’s appointment and consulted several physicians in search of answers. The third doctor she saw was particularly thorough, reviewing her blood work and suspecting a serious problem with her brain. Consequently, an MRI was ordered, which revealed the presence of a brain tumor.

Costa underwent surgery in July of last year to remove the tumor and recovered from this major operation in a challenging yet remarkable manner. Despite the obstacles she faced, Costa used her experiences as inspiration for her music.

Her new song, "Crumbles (Soldiers Cry)," reflects on her illness and recovery. Her return to the music industry with this release highlights not only her determination but also her dedication to her craft.

Costa’s story underscores the importance of addressing health issues promptly and demonstrates her unwavering commitment to her music despite significant challenges.

During her MRI scan, Costa initially felt anxious but soon became absorbed in the sounds of the machine. Her nervousness dissipated as she focused on these noises, mentally creating background singing. This mental exercise proved to be a useful diversion, helping her manage stress during the procedure.

Unexpectedly, this diversion inspired her to write the song Pitupatter, which appears on her latest album of the same name. Costa later revealed that a line in the song, which might initially seem like a personal jab, actually references the MRI equipment. Ultimately, her song was crafted from the very sounds that had once caused her anxiety.

Costa's MRI revealed a significant medical condition: a brain tumor. Fortunately, it was small and initially manageable. However, the treatment was draining and had severe impacts on her health. Over the course of a year, Costa experienced mental upheavals, significant weight loss, and multiple vision problems.

Realizing that her previous treatment was ineffective, Costa decided to seek a new doctor and healthcare facility. Her current neurosurgeon confirmed that the earlier treatment had failed. This change allowed for a reevaluation of her treatment plan and an improved approach to managing her health conditions.

Costa openly discussed her challenging experience, revealing how her condition had worsened significantly. She shared that the tumor, initially detected on an MRI, had grown seven times larger than in the original image.

Her doctor explained that there had been an error in interpreting the initial MRI results. This mistake meant that she had been a candidate for surgery for the entire year prior to the procedure, a fact that had not been immediately evident.

Dr. Chandra Sen, a neurosurgeon at NYU Langone, performed the surgery in July 2023. Costa recalls feeling significant anxiety before the procedure, with one of her biggest concerns being the potential loss of her singing ability, which was very important to her.

Following the surgery, Costa spent approximately a week in critical care. The inherent risks of brain surgery, including the possibility of adverse effects on other vital processes, added to her anxiety.

