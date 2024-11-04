Throwback: When Millie Bobby Brown Admitted She Wanted to Bid Farewell To Stranger Things; Said 'It's Preventing Me From Creating Stories'

On October 16, 2023, British actress Millie Bobby Brown expressed her feelings about leaving Netflix's popular series Stranger Things during an interview with Glamour Magazine UK. At just 20 years old, Millie has made a significant impact in the entertainment industry, largely due to her iconic role as Eleven.

In this interview, she shared her desire to move on from the show, explaining how it has affected her ability to pursue other creative projects.

Millie Bobby Brown stated, "'Stranger Things' takes up a lot of time to film and it's preventing me from creating stories I'm passionate about. So I’m ready to say, 'Thank you, and goodbye.'" Her words reflect a thoughtful consideration of her career and the future she envisions for herself.

Since its debut in 2016, Stranger Things has gained a massive following, telling the story of the small town of Hawkins, which is plagued by supernatural events linked to a dimension known as the Upside Down.

The show’s combination of nostalgia, horror, and friendship has captivated audiences around the world. However, for Millie, it has become a barrier to her creative expression.

The Duffer Brothers, the creators of Stranger Things, announced in February 2022 that the show would return for a fifth and final season. Filming was set to begin in May 2023, but delays due to the Writers Guild of America strike pushed back the writing schedule.

The SAG-AFTRA strike also raised concerns about further delays in filming. As a result, the final season is now expected to be released sometime in 2025.

Millie likened the experience of working on Stranger Things to being in high school. She stated, "When you're ready, you're like, 'All right, let's do this. Let's tackle this last senior year. Let's get out of here.'"

Despite her desire to move on, Millie expressed gratitude for the experiences Stranger Things has provided. She noted that the show has given her "the tools and the resources to be a better actor."

Millie has received numerous accolades for her portrayal of Eleven, including two Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series and several awards at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

As Millie prepares to say goodbye to Eleven, she is excited about her upcoming projects. She is set to star in The Electric State, a post-apocalyptic adventure film directed by the Russo Brothers, alongside Chris Pratt.

In the interview, Millie praised Pratt, stating that he was a great co-star who understood her, supported her, and let her shine in her role.

