Tom Brady is not exclusive with Irina Shayk but keeping his options OPEN? Here's what we know

Tom Brady, the legendary footballer who recently divorced his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, has been making headlines with his dating life. While he has been seen in the company of the stunning model Irina Shayk, it appears that Brady is not ready to settle down just yet. Here's what we know!

Tom Brady's post-divorce adventures

Following his split from Gisele Bündchen in October, Tom Brady has been enjoying the single life. Reports suggest that the 46-year-old quarterback is not exclusive with Irina Shayk, the famous Russian supermodel. Brady has been spotted on dinner dates with other potential love interests in both Miami, Florida, and New York City.

The Irina Shayk connection

The link between Tom Brady and Irina Shayk dates back to June when Page Six exclusively reported their connection at billionaire art dealer Joe Nahmad’s wedding in Sardinia, Italy. It was reported that Shayk made advances toward the retired NFL pro during the event. In July, they were photographed together during a weekend date, including a sleepover at Brady's Los Angeles home. Shortly after, they were spotted sharing an intimate dinner at Sushi Azabu in Tribeca, Manhattan.

A twist in the tale

However, the plot thickened when Irina Shayk appeared in Italy on vacation with her on-again-off-again boyfriend, Bradley Cooper, at the end of August. Despite the cozy moments with Brady, Shayk seems to have her heart set on eventually marrying Bradley Cooper, with whom she shares a 6-year-old daughter named Lea de Seine.

The current situation

As Fashion Week swept through New York, Irina Shayk was spotted making her way into Tom Brady's Tribeca apartment. Despite the attention surrounding their relationship, it seems Brady is not inclined to commit to just one partner at this time. According to a source, Brady's priorities remain his children and his business interests, stating, "There will be more supermodels in his future."

