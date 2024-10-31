‘Can I Sail Through...’: Gisele Bündchen’s Ex-Husband Tom Brady Shares Cryptic Instagram Post Amid News Of Supermodel’s Pregnancy

Hours after news broke about supermodel Gisele Bündchen’s pregnancy with her boyfriend Joaquim Valente on Monday, October 28, her ex-husband Tom Brady shared a cryptic post on social media.

Brady, who is no novice at posting Instagram stories that usually coincide with some breaking news concerning him, shared a picture of a sunset, set to the emotional Fleetwood Mac track, Landslide. Its telling lyrics were also projected onto the picture, reading, "Oh, mirror in the sky / What is love? / Can the child within my heart rise above? Can I sail through the changing ocean tides?”

He added three red hearts above the lyrics.

News of Bündchen’s pregnancy comes only two years after she and Brady ended their 13-year marriage. A source told People that she is happy to enter this new chapter of her life with her jiu-jitsu instructor boyfriend. The pair are reportedly looking forward to creating a loving environment for the whole family.

Bündchen has been dating Joaquim since June 2023; however, the pair were photographed during a Costa Rican getaway as far back as November 2022, only a month after Brady and the Brazilian beauty finalized their divorce.

In June 2024, a source told People that Bündchen has “blossomed” since her split from Brady. “She is secure and happy, and so busy with her life that she doesn’t have time to dwell on the negatives out there.” According to a second source, Bündchen and Joaquim started out as friends and kept their growing affection for one another private while they got to know each other. Their secret romance was reportedly the former’s idea.

Brady and Bündchen share the custody of their children, Benjamin Rein, 14, and Vivian Lake, 11. He is also a father to son John ‘Jack’ Edward Thomas, 17, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend, actress Bridget Moynahan.

Bündchen, moreover, is planning to deliver her third baby at home, just like her first two children.

