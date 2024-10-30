‘I Have The Pressure To...’: Salma Hayek Reveals To Not Have Signed A Prenup With Billionaire Husband Francois Henri Pinault

Salma Hayek and Francois Henri Pinault have been married and going strong for almost 20 years. The duo got married in 2009. And share a daughter together. While sharing the details of her union with her husband, the Fools Rush In actress revealed that she has not signed a prenup with Henri Pinault.

In conversation with Wall Street Journal Magazine, Hayek shared that she believed in the pressure to make money despite being married to a billionaire. The actress shared that she had decided to earn herself.

While sitting down for an interview with the media portal, the Frida actress shared, “I support a lot of the aspects of my life and myself. I have the pressure to make a certain amount of money, and I like it. And now, I decided, I want to make more. All people wanted to talk to me about was money."

She further added, “I think he finds it kind of sexy... To me, the excitement about having a lot of money was that I didn't have to think about money." The Hollywood star went on to state that she is a strategist. Even the people who she wouldn’t call her friends would come up to her claiming that they should be friends because they are rich.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Did Nicole Kidman Push Salma Hayek During Paris Fashion Week? Viral Rumor Explored

As for Hayek’s personal life, she began dating her now husband in 2006, and the duo welcomed their daughter, Valentina, in 2007. A couple of years later they got married, and again in 2018, the couple renewed their vows in Bora Bora.

While the actress does not address her husband and daughter in the public domain quite often, she did share a post for Henri Pinault on her 15th wedding anniversary.

Along with the pictures from her wedding day, Hayek wrote in the caption, “There are no words to explain the blessing of finding your soulmate. For all of you who found it, never take it for granted For all of you who haven’t, never give up #tbt to one of the best days of my life.”

In the carousel post, along with the pictures of her in the wedding dress, she also shared a snippet of her holding hands with her husband as they spoke the vows.

Advertisement

On the work front, Salma Hayek last appeared in Without Blood.

ALSO READ: 'I fought It And I Won': The Time When Salma Hayek Was Almost Convinced That She Would Not Make It To Hollywood But Proved Her Worth