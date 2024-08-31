Tom Hanks Puts Out a 'Public Service Announcment' Against Being 'Swindled' By THIS; Find Out Here

Renowned American actor and filmmaker Tom Hanks, 68, warned his Instagram account against ads using his image without permission. On August 29, he posted about ads online falsely featuring his name, image, and voice to promote miracle cures and wonder drugs. Hanks clarified that these ads were created without his consent, often using AI, and stated he is not associated with these products or claims.

The Forrest Gump actor added that he has type 2 diabetes and only consults with his certified doctor for treatment. Hanks warned fans, "Do not be fooled. Do not be swindled. Do not lose your hard-earned money," and signed off his message with his name, captioning it, "EXTRA! EXTRA!! READ ALL ABOUT IT!!"

This isn't the first time Hanks has spoken against unauthorized AI versions of his likeness. In September 2023, he warned his Instagram followers about a promotional video for a dental plan using an AI image of him, stating, "BEWARE!! There’s a video out there promoting some dental plans with an AI version of me. I have nothing to do with it."

The A Man Called Otto star had previously discussed AI's increasing role in creative industries. On The Adam Buxton Podcast in May, he mentioned that the use of AI has been a concern for a while. He recalled the 2004 film The Polar Express, where their digital likenesses were first stored in a computer. Hanks noted that the ability to create digital faces and characters has significantly advanced since then and is now widespread.

The Elvis actor highlighted that AI affects contracts and the need to protect actors' likenesses as intellectual property. Hanks mentioned that discussions are ongoing among guilds, agencies, and legal firms to address the legal implications of using actors' faces and voices.

He explained that, with AI and deepfake technology, actors could create films featuring younger versions of themselves indefinitely. Hanks noted that even after his death, his performances could continue through AI, making it hard to distinguish between real and AI-generated appearances.

