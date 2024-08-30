Throwback: When Tom Hanks Revealed He Filmed 1994 Classic Forrest Gump While Battling ‘The Flu’

Tom Hanks is a name in Hollywood that perhaps needs no introduction, and neither does his cult classic film Forrest Gump. Hanks, known for his classic films, has established himself as an evergreen name in the industry with his acting, charm, and unique ability to completely immerse himself in the characters he plays while making sure to deeply touch the emotional elements and make audiences tear up.

Interestingly, in a throwback interview from 2023, where he graced the event called ‘In Conversation with Tom Hanks’ at the Prince Edward Theatre in London’s Soho, Hanks made this surprising confession that left the audience shocked.

The star revealed he was actually sick during takes for his most iconic scenes in the film Forrest Gump, which turned 30 years since its release on July 6, 2024.

The star added some element of fun while he narrated the incident and said: “Here’s a true story. When I was filming Forrest, I showed up one day and I had the flu. They told me, 'Ahh that’s too bad you’ve got the flu, we're sorry to hear that Tom. We're sorry because you’ve got a whole lot of running to do today. Run, run, run, run, run.' He smiled.

The actor later also added that although it was tough for him to shoot with the Flu, he believed in the motto " show up, and be on time." Furthermore, Tom Hanks played Forrest Gump and was joined in the cast by other A-list stars like Sally Field, Robin Wright, and even a very young Haley Joel Osment in his first role.

Advertisement

The film was a box office hit and won six awards at the 1995 Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor for Hanks.

Meanwhile, Many fans also wonder if Forrest Gump is based on a true story since it included so many real events throughout history, the answer to that in short is no, but while, Hanks' Gump is not based on one real person, the story was inspired by a few real people and few important real events, According to PEOPLE.

From the Watergate scandal to the Vietnam War, the AIDS crisis, desegregation in the South, Hurricane Carmen, and more, all of these important historical events and crises from the 20th century were part of the Forrest Gump journey.

Have you watched the iconic classic Forrest Gump? If not, this is your reminder to enjoy it this weekend and crush over Mr Hanks and his striking looks.

ALSO READ: Forrest Gump Turns 30: Exploring Tom Hanks And Robin Wright's Friendship As They Reunite For New Movie

What Is Tom Hanks' Net Worth? Exploring The Actor's Wealth And Fortune