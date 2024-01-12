Why was Zendaya absent from the Golden Globes 2024?

Zendaya, the trailblazing actress and fashion icon, left fans inquisitive as she opted for a low-key night away from the glitz and glamor of the Golden Globes 2024 red carpet. This is not the first time that Zendaya missed the Golden Globe Awards. For the unversed, the superstar has not attended the Golden Globe Awards since 2016.

Why did Zendaya not attend the Golden Globes 2024?

The absence of Zendaya at the Golden Globes 2024 may not come as a shock for many, especially to those who are well aware of her past attendance at the Golden Globes. The primary reason for her missing out on this prestigious award ceremony is still not clear. However, it is worth noting that Zendaya, who won a Golden Globe award last year, didn’t receive a single nomination this year as her film, Challengers, initially slated for release on August 11, 2023, was pushed to April 26, 2024, due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

But now Zendaya, the master of tantalizing teases, hinted at the impending promotions for Challengers through her Instagram. As the new year dawned, the actress shared her excitement, setting the stage for what promised to be a remarkable chapter in her career. Zendaya in a conversation with ELLE talked about her character Tashi in Challengers, sharing, “I felt like it was a good step into a more, I guess you could say, ‘grown-up’ role and into that next phase.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Zendaya goes on an Instagram cleanse, unfollows Tom Holland and many more; Deets inside

Zendaya was absent at Golden Globe Awards 2023 despite winning the major award

Despite her recent absence, Zendaya's history with the Golden Globes is noteworthy. At the Golden Globe Awards last year, Zendaya secured the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Drama Television Series for her stellar role in Euphoria. However, just like this year, she wasn't physically present to accept the accolade in 2023 as well.

During the ceremony, Jay Ellis, alongside Glen Powell, took to the stage to present Zendaya's award and shed light on the actress' busy schedule. Ellis said, "Zendaya couldn't be with us tonight. So, we are going to accept this award on her behalf. She's busy, she's working, y'all. It's a good thing." This incident once again showed Zendaya's relentless commitment and dedication to her craft and she has been an inspiration for generations of artists.

ALSO READ: 'Annoying capability of doing everything very well': Revisit when Zendaya complimented Tom Holland; said she thought they 'were gonna keep it chill...'

It's crucial to note that Zendaya's association with the Golden Globes isn't sporadic. Her last attendance at the prestigious event dates back to 2016, marking a considerable gap since her last red carpet appearance. As we await the release of Challengers and the return of Zendaya to future Golden Globes, it will be interesting to see when the superstar will grace the red carpet of the Golden Globes.

ALSO READ: ‘I feel like it would be good for me’: When Zendaya revealed why she doesn’t enjoy working out