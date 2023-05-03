Here’s 'Jesse Stone' Movie Series in Order

Tom Selleck’s portrayal of Jesse Stone in the film adaptations of Robert B. Parker’s novels has been on hiatus for over seven years. Despite Selleck’s busy schedule, including his regular role on Blue Bloods, the franchise has produced nine movies in just ten years, a commendable achievement. Despite the character’s debut at the age of 35 in the novels, Selleck, a household name since the 80s thanks to Magnum, P.I. and Three Men and a Baby, was cast as the 60-year-old Stone, a decision that made perfect sense. In addition to his police work, Stone’s canine companions and struggles with alcohol add depth to the character.

'Jesse Stone' Movies Release Dates

Stone Cold - February 20, 2005

- February 20, 2005 Jesse Stone: Night Passage - January 15, 2006

- January 15, 2006 Jesse Stone: Death in Paradise - April 30, 2006

- April 30, 2006 Jesse Stone: Sea Change - May 22, 2007

- May 22, 2007 Jesse Stone: Thin Ice - March 1, 2009

- March 1, 2009 Jesse Stone: No Remorse - May 9, 2010

- May 9, 2010 Jesse Stone: Innocents Lost - May 22, 2011

- May 22, 2011 Jesse Stone: Benefit of the Doubt - May 20, 2012

- May 20, 2012 Jesse Stone: Lost in Paradise - October 18, 2015

Here is the list of 'Jesse Stone' Movie Series

The Jesse Stone film series follows a chronological order with one exception: Jesse Stone: Night Passage, which actually takes place before the series debut, Stone Cold. However, viewers can choose to watch the films in either chronological or release order. Once the decision is made, the viewing experience is seamless and straightforward.

1. Jesse Stone: Night Passage (2006)

Release Date: 15 January 2006

15 January 2006 Genre: Crime, Drama

Crime, Drama Directed by: Robert Harmon

Robert Harmon Star: Tom Selleck, Saul Rubinek, Viola Davis, Kohl Sudduth.

Tom Selleck, Saul Rubinek, Viola Davis, Kohl Sudduth. Suitable for: R

R IMDb rating: 7.2/10

Jesse Stone, a former LAPD homicide detective who had to leave the force due to alcohol issues, takes up the position of Police Chief in Paradise, Massachusetts. Accompanied only by his faithful canine companion Boomer, Jesse maintains regular contact with his ex-wife while adjusting to his new job. However, his peaceful new life is soon interrupted when a fellow officer is murdered, prompting Jesse and his colleagues Luther Simpson, Molly Crane, and Anthony D'Angelo to launch an investigation.

Meanwhile, Jesse begins a physical relationship with local attorney Abby Taylor, complicated by his personal issues. Unfortunately, Jesse also has to deal with the loss of Boomer, who he is forced to put down. This is just the first of many losses Jesse will experience in the series.

The presence of Viola Davis in the cast is a definite plus, even if her role is more of a background player in Jesse's life. The story follows the classic theme of a lone cop taking justice into his own hands, which proves alluring to women despite their reservations. Expect more of the same in this exciting series.

2. Stone Cold (2005)

Release Date: 20 February 2005

20 February 2005 Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery, Thriller

Crime, Drama, Mystery, Thriller Directed by: Robert Harmon

Robert Harmon Star: Tom Selleck, Jane Adams, Reg Rogers

Tom Selleck, Jane Adams, Reg Rogers Suitable for: R

R IMDb rating: 7.1/10

Paradise town is in the grip of a terrifying string of murders, causing panic among residents and keeping Police Chief Stone occupied with investigations. Together with Simpson, or "Suitcase," Stone sets out to solve the first killing and ends up taking in the victim's homeless golden retriever, Reggie. Meanwhile, amidst the chaos of the murders, Stone and Crane (Davis) also delve into a disturbing case of rape involving a high school student.

Although this instalment follows the popular TV cop procedural formula of a serial killer plotline, it avoids gratuitous depictions of violence, opting instead for surprise gunshots to the chest as the killers' preferred method of execution. Notably, Sylvia Villagran voices Stone's ex-wife, Jenn, in this movie, whereas Gil Anderson takes over the role for all other voice appearances in the series.

3. Jesse Stone: Death in Paradise

Release Date: 30 April 2006

30 April 2006 Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery, Thriller

Crime, Drama, Mystery, Thriller Directed by: Robert Harmon

Robert Harmon Star: Tom Selleck, Jane Adams, Reg Rogers

Tom Selleck, Jane Adams, Reg Rogers Suitable for: R

R IMDb rating: 7.1/10

In the third installment of the series, Stone seeks the help of a psychiatrist, Dr. Dix, at the suggestion of his ex-wife. He's preoccupied with solving the murder of a teenage girl whose body was found in a lake, as well as dealing with a repeat domestic violence offender. Meanwhile, one of his team members is in danger, causing Stone to reconsider his daily routines.

After the first two films laid the groundwork for Stone's world, the third movie dives into the action. There's a lot of police work to be done, and new characters like Dr. Dix and Sister Mary John are introduced, who will likely play larger roles in future movies.

4. Jesse Stone: Sea Change (2007)

Release Date: 22 May 2007

22 May 2007 Genre: Crime, Drama

Crime, Drama Directed by: Robert Harmon

Robert Harmon Star: Tom Selleck, Viola Davis, Kohl Sudduth

Tom Selleck, Viola Davis, Kohl Sudduth Suitable for: R

R IMDb rating: 7.1/10

In this installment of the Jesse Stone franchise, titled aptly, Jesse finds himself without his usual support team as Luther remains in a coma after being shot and Molly has left the police force to focus on her family. With work slow, Jesse spends his time drinking and hanging out with Reggie. However, a case involving an alleged rape of a teenager by an older man on a yacht and a cold case of a dead bank teller and missing money puts Jesse on the radar of the mob.

This movie marks several changes for both Jesse and viewers. Viola Davis departs the franchise with a touching farewell, and Luther wakes up from his coma with a renewed sense of police intuition. Kathy Baker joins the cast as Rose Gammon, Molly's replacement, while William Sadler makes his debut as mobster Gino Fish, who becomes a recurring character. Despite the seemingly low stakes, this movie is the only one in the Jesse Stone series that earned Selleck an Emmy nomination for his outstanding performance.

In summary, this Jesse Stone movie showcases a different side of the titular character as he navigates new challenges without his usual support team. With strong performances from the cast and an engaging storyline, it's no surprise that it earned critical acclaim and recognition.

5. Jesse Stone: Thin Ice (2009)

Release Date: 1 March 2009

1 March 2009 Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery

Crime, Drama, Mystery Directed by: Robert Harmon

Robert Harmon Star: Tom Selleck, Viola Davis, Kohl Sudduth

Tom Selleck, Viola Davis, Kohl Sudduth Suitable for: R

R IMDb rating: 7.1/10

In this Jesse Stone’s instalment, Jesse's longtime friend Captain Healy is the victim of a near-fatal shooting, prompting Jesse to launch an investigation into who was behind the attack. However, the local town council wants him to prioritize other crimes, which Jesse ignores in his pursuit of justice for his friend.

Meanwhile, a tragic case involving a deceased baby from years ago resurfaces, but Jesse struggles to find closure. The episode also features Tom Selleck's second writing credit for the series, following Jesse Stone: Death in Paradise.

Notably, Deputy D'Angelo is absent from the latest installment, having been driven away by Jesse's actions. Additionally, Stone finds herself romantically involved with an Internal Affairs investigator looking into his conduct, adding another layer of complexity to the episode's storyline.

6. Jesse Stone: No Remorse (2010)

Release Date: 9 May 2010

9 May 2010 Genre: Crime, Mystery

Crime, Mystery Directed by: Robert Harmon

Robert Harmon Star: Tom Selleck, Viola Davis, Kohl Sudduth

Tom Selleck, Viola Davis, Kohl Sudduth Suitable for: R

R IMDb rating: 7.2/10

In this part, Stone is struggling to cope with the isolation that resulted from his suspension, spending most of his days drowning his sorrows in alcohol. Meanwhile, Captain Healy is still recovering from a gunshot wound and asks Stone to assist in solving a series of murders that appear to be linked to organized crime and Gino Fish. Despite being ordered to stay away, Stone keeps Luther and Rose occupied as well.

Regardless of his status as a cop, Stone is determined to solve these crimes and shake things up. Along the way, he comes to realize some truths about his relationship with Reggie, the dog he's been caring for over the past five years but insists isn't really his. Perhaps this experience has brought the owner and dog closer together.

7. Jesse Stone: Innocents Lost (2011)

Release Date: 22 May 2011

22 May 2011 Genre: Crime, Drama

Crime, Drama Directed by: Dick Lowry

Dick Lowry Star: Tom Selleck, Viola Davis, Kohl Sudduth

Tom Selleck, Viola Davis, Kohl Sudduth Suitable for: R

R IMDb rating: 7.0/10

After being replaced as Chief of Police by a nepotism hire, Stone has kept himself occupied with independent investigations while his former colleagues adjust to their new brash leader. However, Stone always seems to come across unsolved murders, such as when a past arrestee unexpectedly re-enters his life. To keep the show running, Tom Selleck has reportedly invested his own money into the project, as rising salaries can significantly impact the budget despite the show's seemingly low production costs.

8. Jesse Stone: Benefit of the Doubt (2012)

Release Date: 20 May 2012

20 May 2012 Genre: Action, Crime, Drama

Action, Crime, Drama Directed by: Robert Harmon

Robert Harmon Star: Tom Selleck, Viola Davis, Kohl Sudduth

Tom Selleck, Viola Davis, Kohl Sudduth Suitable for: R

R IMDb rating: 7.0/10

In this edition of the Jesse Stone franchise, the titular character returns to his position as Chief of Police to help solve the murders of his predecessor and Deputy D'Angelo. While technically a temporary position, Stone's love for solving cases makes him determined to keep the job. This time around, his allies Luther and Rose are not as involved, having found other employment. However, Stone remains undeterred in his quest to uncover the truth behind the alleged dirty cop dealings that led to the previous Chief's demise.

While the series has always been respectful towards law enforcement, this installment takes a different approach by suggesting that police officers should not always be presumed innocent, especially when evidence suggests otherwise. While this may not sit well with some viewers, there are still many trustworthy cops in the series who earn the benefit of the doubt. Notably, this film is the only one in the franchise without Stone's ex-wife, and it marks the end of the series run on CBS due to the network's decision to move away from airing two-hour movies.

9. Jesse Stone: Lost in Paradise (2015)

Release Date: 18 October 2015

18 October 2015 Genre: Action, Crime, Drama

Action, Crime, Drama Directed by: Robert Harmon

Robert Harmon Star: Tom Selleck, Kohl Sudduth, Gloria Reuben

Tom Selleck, Kohl Sudduth, Gloria Reuben Suitable for: R

R IMDb rating: 7.2/10

After several years of working as Chief, Stone and Luther are still solving crimes, but business is slow. Sadly, Stone's beloved animal companion, Reggie, has passed away, leaving Stone with more free time. As an unpaid consultant on some cases for an old fling, Lt. Greenstreet, Stone discovers new information about a serial killer's supposed victim, suggesting that she may not have been his victim after all.

Although CBS aired many successful seasons of the Jesse Stone series, costs eventually became too high, resulting in the 9th installment premiering on the Hallmark Channel. While Rose and Captain Healy, who have been recurring characters throughout the series, are absent from this movie, Selleck and Suddoth remain the only two actors who have appeared in every film. Nevertheless, many other familiar faces from the series make a comeback before the movie concludes. Even though Stone has lost Reggie, he manages to find another stray who needs a home because it wouldn't feel right to end things differently.