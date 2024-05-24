Tony Goldwyn's Strategy to Cast His Ghost Co-Star in a New Film!

Ezra, helmed by Tony Goldwyn, stars Robert De Niro, Bobby Cannavale, and Rose Byrne. It took only an email for Tony Goldwyn to cast his friend and former Ghost co-star Whoopi Goldberg in his upcoming film, Ezra.

The new comedic drama is about a tense comedian named Max (Bobby Cannavale) who kidnaps his son Ezra (William A. Fitzgerald) from his divorced wife Jenna (Rose Byrne) and takes him on a cross-country road trip so he can perform a stand-up set on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Goldwyn, 64, tells PEOPLE that Goldberg, 68, leaped at the chance to contribute to the project!

Whoopi Goldberg's role in Goldwyn's movie journey

In the movie, which was scripted by Goldwyn's close friend Tony Spiridakis, Goldberg plays Jayne, Max's comic manager, in a supporting role. Goldwyn said he had been talking to Tony about who would be a terrific manager of comedies.

When Whoopi was brought up, he had said, "Well, if we can get Whoopi," He'd imagined she would be a big smash, calling her one of the gods of American comedy. At that point, Goldwyn had stated that he intended to write about her and find out if she was still alive.

Goldwyn added that he just emailed Whoopi, with whom he had a long and amicable connection. In the email, he explained, "I'm working on a project with Bobby and Bob De Niro, and we had this moment. I am not sure whether you are free."

Whoopi, Goldwyn said, had simply answered, "I'm in." She'd answered his question, "Would you like to read the script?" with another "I'm in." Even though she had previously given her consent, he said that he had then emailed her the script. "That seems like a lot of fun," Goldwyn said. That's Whoopi.

The Journey from Ghost to Success

The two originally appeared together on screen in the romantic drama Ghost (1990), which followed the ghost of slain banker Sam (Patrick Swayze) as he attempted to warn his girlfriend Molly (Demi Moore) that their friend Carl (Goldwyn) was the one who killed him.

For her part as the psychic Oda Mae Brown, who assists Sam in speaking with Molly, Goldberg was awarded the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress. Thanks to his 70-year-old wife Jane Musky, who worked as a production designer on the film, Goldwyn was able to land his breakthrough role, Ghost. She informed him that Carl's post was still open and urged him to pursue it.

Goldwyn claimed that Musky continued to mock him over thirty years later for assisting her. He stated, "She makes fun of me at times, yet there have been many moments in my life when she was the reason I was successful. There are several like that."

