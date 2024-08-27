Top 10 Emma Stone Movies and Shows to Add to Your Watchlist; Featuring La La Land, Easy A and More

Emma Stone, with her remarkable talent and vibrant personality, has made unforgettable appearances on both the big and small screens. Here are 10 of the best and most popular movies and shows featuring Emma Stone that are a must-watch for everyone.

La La Land

This musical drama by director Damien Chazelle showcases Emma Stone's multi-faceted and subtle maturity as an actress in her role as Mia, a struggling and aspiring actress who meets a jazz pianist, portrayed by Ryan Gosling. For her splendid performance, Stone won the Academy Award for Best Actress, while the film itself received six Oscars, including Best Director and Best Picture.

The Favorite

In this British historical drama film directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, Stone portrays Abigail Masham, a low-ranking maidservant who finds herself in the whirlpool of palace intrigue concerning Queen Anne. The film has been appreciated by critics for its rich humor and impressive acting, especially by Stone.

Birdman

Stone plays the role of Sam, the daughter of the main character played by Michael Keaton, in this movie directed by Alejandro González Iñárritu, which tells the story of an actor who is not able to find success anymore. The character that Stone portrayed got her an Oscar nomination in the Best Supporting Actress category.

Easy A

This movie, produced in the high school comedy genre by Will Gluck, stars Stone as Olive Penderghast, a high school student who becomes the talk of the town due a rumor. It is another adaptation of a piece of literature which is more comedic and allows Stone to contribute more to the comedy.

Crazy, Stupid, Love

In this romantic comedy, Stone is also appears along with Ryan Gosling, Julianne Moore, and Steve Carell. It is a movie that focuses on the concept of relationships; the cast includes Stone.

The Help

Stone stars as Skeeter Phelan, a woman who is out to write a book based on what the black maids of southern households go through on a daily basis. Adapted from Kathryn Stockett’s novel of the same title, the movie brought Stone an accolade for Best Actress at the Golden Globe Awards.

Zombieland

Directed by Ruben Fleischer, this horror comedy features Stone as Wichita, a savvy survivor in a post-apocalyptic world overrun by zombies. Her performance adds both humor and depth to the film’s ensemble cast, which includes Jesse Eisenberg and Woody Harrelson.

Cruella

In this prequel to 101 Dalmatians, Stone plays the titular character, Cruella de Vil, exploring the origins of this iconic villain. The film is a stylish and darkly comedic take on the character, with Stone delivering a magnetic performance that earned praise from critics.

Superbad

Although her role is relatively minor, Stone’s performance as Jules, the love interest of one of the main characters, adds a layer of charm to this high school comedy. The film is a cult classic and helped launch Stone’s career in Hollywood.

Cabaret

Although not a film, Stone’s performance as the lead role of Sally Bowles in the Broadway revival of Cabaret is noteworthy. Her portrayal earned her critical acclaim and demonstrated her impressive range as a stage performer.

From musicals to dark comedies, Emma Stone’s filmography is diverse and rich with standout performances. These top 10 movies and shows highlight her versatility and are must-watches for anyone interested in her impressive body of work.

