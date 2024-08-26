Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 9: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

The Tokyo Blade stage play has begun its last phase, and Kana Arima has finally begun breaking out of her past shell. As the actors create increasingly exceptional recreations of their characters on stage, fans now look forward to Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 9 for the play’s outcome.

Don’t miss the upcoming episode to find out more about Aqua’s struggles with acting. Keep reading to discover everything you need to know about Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 9, including the release date, where to stream it, the expected plot, and a recap of the previous episode.

Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 9: Release date and where to stream

Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 9 premieres on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, at 11:00 pm JST on TOKYO MX, TV Hokkaido, BS11, KBS Kyoto, TV Aichi, AT-X, and other Japanese networks. The episode will also stream globally simultaneously.

International viewers can watch Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 9 on ABEMA, Hulu, Disney Plus, d Anime Store, Netflix, and local platforms. HIDIVE will handle international streaming, and Medialink will manage the Asia-Pacific region via the Ani-One Asia Ultra subscription on the Ani-One Asia YouTube channel.

Expected plot in Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 9

Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 9 will likely see the Tokyo Blade stage play conclude, giving the cast members time to reflect on their performances and plan for future projects. Having broken free from her supportive acting style, Kana Arima may face inner turmoil as she considers her next steps in the industry.

Meanwhile, Aqua Hoshino could experience cognitive dissonance following his intense performance, but it is possible that either Akane or Gotanda will offer him the support he needs to navigate his emotional challenges in Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 9.

Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 8 recap

Titled 'Trigger,' Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 8 sees Kana Arima fully embrace her role in the play, understanding her position as one who mediates between the performances of others. Even Taiki Himekawa acknowledges her role, proposing some improvisations for an upcoming scene.

Kana accepts, pleased by his trust in her abilities. The episode then shifts focus to a scene featuring Aqua and Taiki. While Taiki's performance is emotionally charged, Aqua contrasts this with a detached, emotionless approach. Despite Aqua's efforts, Taiki's superior skills dominate the scene.

As Kana joins them on stage for the improvised scene, Taiki subtly pushes her toward Aqua. This prompts Aqua to encourage Kana to abandon her cooperative style and act freely. Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 8 then moves to a flashback of Kana's early career.

The flashback reveals how her mother, who never achieved success in the entertainment industry, pressured Kana into acting. Kana's decline in popularity led her mother to behave erratically, even causing Kana's father to leave the family.

To keep her mother happy and maintain her place in the industry, Kana followed Gotanda's advice to cooperate with others. However, Aqua's insistence breaks Kana out of this mold, allowing her to display her true acting abilities in Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 8.

This impresses both the audience and her fellow cast members, particularly Akane Kurokawa. On the other hand, Aqua Hoshino struggles with internal conflict. While he desires to see Kana act authentically, he also aims to surpass everyone around him.

To achieve this, Aqua adopts a new acting technique focused on channeling pain, as suggested by Taishi Gotanda. Aqua's panic attacks stem from the guilt of enjoying acting, leading Gotanda to advise him to stop finding joy in the craft in Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 8.

Aqua remains determined to stay in the entertainment industry, and in the play, Aqua directs his fury over Ai's death toward attacking Taiki to avenge Princess Saya.

For more updates on the Oshi No Ko Season 2 anime, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

