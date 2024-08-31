Top Ten Easter Eggs in Deadpool & Wolverine: From Chris Evans' Cameo to the Lady Deadpool Surprise

The brains behind Deadpool & Wolverine did not hold back on adding multiple easter eggs and references from across and beyond the Marvel Universe. As the film has crossed a month since its release, and become the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time, here is a ranking of the best easter eggs in the flick, ranging from guest appearances to comic book references in this verse.

Stan Lee’s Cameo

All hail Stan Lee! The beloved comic book writer was known to make cameo appearances in Marvel films, and even though he passed away in 2018, the tradition has been upheld well in the Shawn Levy threequel. If you pay close attention during the third act of the film when the two heroes fight the Deadpool horde on the bus, there is an advertisement placed on the vehicle for a company called Stan Lee Steamers, featuring the franchise’s brain with his signature glasses.

Chris Evans as Human Torch

Though the star had wrapped up his time as the beloved Captain America, Chris Evans makes his return to Marvel not as his best-known role, but this time as Human Torch. He reprises his role from the Fantastic Four film series.

20th Century Fox Logo in the Void

This reference to the now-defunct film studio is a sweet tribute to the origins of the X-men and Fantastic Four franchise. As many can recall, Disney acquired 20th Century Fox back in 2019, thus transferring the intellectual property rights of several iconic creations like X-Men, Avatar, and Die Hard under Disney.

Gossip Girl

Ryan Reynolds can’t stop adoring his wife Blake Lively, even when he dons the Deadpool suit. As many would have seen this clip circulating on social media, Reynolds pays an R-rated ode to Lively and her show Gossip Girls. The star breaks the fourth wall and then breaks into the NSYNC’ Bye Bye Bye dance, taking the audience by surprise.

Deadpool Corps

An entire team of Deadpool variants led by the one and only Blake Lively as Lady Deadpool? The fans were surprised! This team was comprised of the antihero across the multiverse and it was no less than a family affair for Reynolds. Aside from Blake Lively lending her voice, Olin Reynolds, Lively, and Reynolds’ youngest child play Baby Deadpool, while Inez Reynolds, their second child, plays Kidpool.

Grabbing Shwarma

As the end of the film nears and the two titular heroes save the multiverse, they go on to grab a shawarma afterward. Seems familiar? This scene references the iconic Avengers gathering when the cohort of our superhero saviors grab the snack after defeating Loki.

Blade in his MCU debut

Wesley Snipes’ MCU debut is a thunderous one. The actor, who first played the role of the superhero back in a 1998 film of the same name, appeared on the screen as the pruned Blade variant.

Henry Cavill as Wolverine

This is a nod to all the casting rumors by fans, alleging that Cavill would take on the role of Wolverine after the famed Hugh Jackman. Marvel plays well into these rumors, blending in fan culture with the plotlines.

Spiderman’s appearance

While Spiderman may not have had an in-person cameo in the film, we do see a picture of him and his mentor Tony Stark at Happy Hogan's office, taking the MCU fans down the nostalgia lane as it is the same snapshot used in Avengers: Endgame when Stark reflects upon his relationship with Parker, the famed Spiderman.

Marvel Comics references

There are several Marvel comic references in the film, and Marvel Comic’s X (Formerly Twitter) page posted a video doing a rundown of them all. In one such appearance, Logan is seen in his classic brown suit, a nod to his comic appearance in Incredible Hulk #340.

