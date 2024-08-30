Ryan Reynolds Hopes For Stunt Category in Oscars; Jokes About 'Doodling' Deadpool's Stunt Teams Names

On Wednesday, Ryan Reynolds took to social media to praise the stunt team of Deadpool & Wolverine and expressed his hope for a Stunt Category in the Oscars. The actor, 47, called on the Academy to create a category where the stunt team could be recognized for their amazing work.

“Stunt work doesn’t have a category at The Oscars and I hope that’ll change someday. So many films SMASHED it this year… Buster Keaton, Harold Lloyd and Chaplin were stunt performers as well as filmmakers. Telling stories with their entire bodies," he wrote.

In his post Reynolds gave a shout out to his entire stunt team in the movie and said that the whole team over delivered with their sequences. He further joked about doodling their names in his stationary as he is so impressed by their performance.

“The #DeadpoolAndWolverine stunt team over-delivered. Many are friends I’ve worked with for years and I’ll spend the rest of my days doodling their names in my Heidi Stationary, dotting all the “i’s" with little hearts.” He wrote.

He then went on to commend his body double, Alex Kyshkovych, who has been playing the part since the first Deadpool film. “He not only doubles me — he’s the Fight Coordinator. I’d take a sledgehammer to the face for Alex. Or rather, I’d ask Alex to take a sledgehammer to the face for Alex," the actor wrote.

Continuing his words of affirmation, Reynolds applauded the movie's second unit director and supervising stunt coordinator, saying that his skills made the entire film better. He then went on to mention co-actor Hugh Jackman's stuntman Daniel Stevens, admiring his prowess.

“It's mind-boggling how much Hugh Jackman does himself. But Daniel Stevens steps in for the truly dangerous stuff. He's been 'Wolverining' for a long time. As we know, ‘Wolverining' is HARD. I would ask Alex to eat the crab salad I left on the dashboard for three straight days for Dan. Huge shoutout to Andy Lister for bringing a new and insane Wolvie gear to the Deadpool Corps fight as well,” he wrote.

Reynolds concluded the caption by saying, “If you'd like to see The Academy recognise the amazing work of stunt teams across the industry, let them know.”

Deadpool & Wolverine is the 34th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Along with Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, the movie also includes actors like Emma Corrin, Rob Delaney, Matthew Macfadyen, Morena Baccarin, Aaron Stanford and Leslie Uggams. Shawn Levy, directed the action-comedy which was released on July 26 and has collected over $1 billion in revenue worldwide.

