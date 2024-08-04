'You Little Clown': Finneas Slams Critic For Calling Billie Eilish' Verse On Charli XCX' Guess 'Predatory'

Finneas defends his sister after a comment called Billie Eilish's verse on Charli XCX's Guess remix predatory. An anonymous TikTok user commented that the 22-year-old singer's lyrics on Brat deluxe were "highkey predatory" in the comment section of a TikTok posted Friday (August 2), accusing her of "queerbaiting" and "reducing girls to mere objects to convince the masses that she's interested in them."

Apparently, the comment refers to Eilish's song Guess, where she sings, "Charli likes boys, but she knows I'd hit it/ Charli, call me if you're with it." However, the producer wasn't having any of it. “What a take you little clown,” he wrote. In reality, people were all forcing his sister to label and out herself, he says, when all the internet was slamming her for queer-baiting.

Finneas' point holds true regardless of whether the user who posted the criticism was being genuine or simply stirring the pot. Growing up in the public eye, Eilish has expressed the difficulty of being open about her sexuality, especially as she has faced backlash for allegedly queerbaiting - or pandering to LGBTQ audiences for commercial gain - since her 2019 film Wish U Were Gay.

A similar claim was made against the two-time Oscar winner in 2021 for dancing sensuously with women in her Lost Cause music video. When she revealed to Variety in November 2023 that she is "physically attracted" to women, Eilish accused the publication of "outing" her on a subsequent red carpet appearance.

“I like boys and girls leave me alone about it please literally who cares,” she added on Instagram Stories at the time. Since then, Eilish has become more comfortable with speaking and singing about her sexuality. She swooned after a female love interest in her Billboard Hot 100 single Lunch, and in her April Rolling Stone cover story, she said, "I've loved girls my whole life, but I just didn't understand until last year."

A candid conversation revealed that she was frustrated with the world imposing an identity on her. Because of the immense pressure people face to conform to specific labels, it's unfair to bully them into defining themselves prematurely.

"Nobody should feel pressured into anything," she said, pointing out that some people don't fully understand their sexuality until later in life. Many people discover their true selves in their forties, fifties, or even sixties. Often, she said, the internet exacerbates this pressure, pushing people to prematurely disclose personal information.

