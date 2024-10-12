Travis Barker’s Son Landon Faces Backlash After Attending Diddy-Themed Party with Servers Carrying Baby Oil Bottles

Trigger Warning: The following article contains mentions of sexual assault

Landon Barker, the son of the highly acclaimed musician Travis Barker, was recently criticized for attending a birthday party. While this may seem absurd at first, the party in question openly made jokes about the now disgraced rapper Sean Diddy Combs' sexual assaults.

After celebrating his own birthday party, Landon then attended another party for his friend, who was also celebrating their birthday, according to Page Six.

For those who are unaware, Landon Barker recently turned 21 and had a party at Nobu Malibu on Wednesday.

Talking about Barker's friend's birthday party, many videos from the event have gone viral online. These clips clearly showed servers -- who were called "bottle girls" -- carrying bottles of baby oil, while also flashing lights.

The party in Los Angeles clearly made a strong reference to Sean Diddy Combs' confiscated baby oil from his home.

While the guests present at the party laughed and took the joke in a funny way, the ladies serving the bottles seemingly had an uncomfortable expression on their faces.

In one of the viral videos on social media, a caption read, "Baby oil show for the bday boy loolololol."

In the video, the guests at the party were seen passing the bottles, however, Landon Barker was seen feeling weirded out by all that was happening at the event.

Travis Barker's son was also not seen holding any of these bottles, as per Page Six. In another video, a DJ was heard saying, “We’re getting really freaky tonight. We’re getting Diddy freaky tonight.”

Following the video going viral on social media, many expressed their disapproval, addressing the theme as insensitive as well as gross.

"Does anyone think it's weird af for rich/famous people to make a potential sex trafficking party ring (idk the deets sorry) an ongoing joke at their own parties?" a user wrote on Reddit.

Meanwhile, other users commented that making a joke about a highly scrutinized crime happens to be disrespectful in many ways.

Sean Diddy Combs was recently arrested on September 16 in a New York City hotel lobby.

The Can't Nobody Hold Me Down rapper is being accused of coercing women into participating in sexual performances with male commercial sex workers, by the prosecutors associated with the case.

The Been Around the World artist is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

