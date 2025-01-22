Travis Kelce Responds To Lil Wayne’s Criticism Against Kansas City Chiefs; Says 'Shout Out To Tunchie'

Travis Kelce has responded to Lil Wayne’s criticism against his NFL team, the Kansas City Chiefs. The athlete settled down for an episode of the New Heights podcast alongside Jason Kelce, where he discussed the controversial call taken by the refree in their last game against the Houston Texans.

Following the match between the City Chiefs and the Texans, Lil Wayne went on to post a tweet on his social media account, wherein he wrote, “I hate cheating azz Cheifs.”

While in a conversation with Taylor Swift’s beau, the former Philadelphia Eagle player talked about the moments of the game that caught the eyes of the fans of the sport. He said, “The whole world was talking about something else during the game, and I'm sure you saw some of this, but they were complaining about the refs again, Trav.”

The former NFL star further added, “Even Lil Wayne. Lil Wayne [wrote on social media], ‘I hate the cheating a- Chiefs. So an a– with two z's.” Meanwhile, Travis went on to quip to respond, “Shout out to Tunechie, man.”

The criticism against the team made headlines after the Texans received two penalties when one of their players made contact with the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes. Kelce’s team went on to secure their victory with a 23-14 score on the scoreboard.

Apart from the rapper, fans of the teams also called out the referee’s decision. Taking to their X accounts, one of the team’s followers wrote, “These refs are ridiculous... How is that a flag on the Texans?? Mahomes slid way too late. Awful.” Another fan tweeted, “NFL refs when Patrick Mahomes gets touched.”

Meanwhile, following their win against the Texans, the Kansas City Chiefs are likely to face the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans, provided the Eagles emerge victorious against the Washington Commanders.

