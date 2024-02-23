Travis Kelce Waves At Fans During Taylor Swift's Eras Tour In Sydney; WATCH Here

Travis Kelce was recently seen entertaining the audience at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Sydney. The NFL star high-fived and waved at the fans during the concert on Friday night. Kelce flew to Australia on Thursday morning to support his girlfriend in her tour leg. The Kansas City Chiefs’ player was surrounded by a wave of fans waiting to get a glimpse of him while he walked through to the VIP tent. Kelce had the company of his friend Ross Travis, who enjoyed the concert along with the other celebrities.

For the first time after their feud, Katy Perry was also present at the Eras Tour to cheer for Taylor Swift. Rita Ora, along with her spouse, Taika Waititi, were also present. The fans, however, were surprised at Perry’s presence at the concert, as they started posting memes on the X.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s Zoo Outing

Travis Kelce landed in Australia on Thursday morning, after which the NFL star and Taylor Swift went out on a date at the zoo. The couple were seen feeding kangaroos and clicking pictures while walking hand in hand. According to the local media, the duo had booked a private trip, as they were seen having a fun day.

Advertisement

The singer visited the zoo for the second time, while the fans went wild at Kelce’s visit. An old tweet resurfaced on the internet where the Kansas City Chief replied to a user who asked him to take a trip around the Ohama wilds. It was like a manifestation coming true for Kelce.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Enjoy Zoo Date In Australia; Here's What Their Day Looked Like

Travis Kelce’s Previous Visits To Taylor Swift’s Eras Tours

Travis Kelce’s Australia visit is the third time Taylor Swift’s boyfriend has been there to show his support on the Eras Tour. Before the couple got together, the NFL player revealed that he tried to give his number to Swift during her concert but failed.

However, after starting to date each other, Kelce attended his first International Eras Tour in November, when the Anti-hero singer performed in Buenos Aires. The couple has been very supportive of each other’s careers, as Swift too reached the Super Bowl game to cheer for her boyfriend right after completing her Japan Tour.

ALSO READ: People's Choice Awards 2024: Taylor Swift Dominates Music Category With 4 Awards, Including Pop And Female Artist Of The Year