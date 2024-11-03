Tyler, The Creator Slams Taylor Swift Fans For Scrutinizing His Controversial Lyrics, Calls Them 'Racist'

During his recent show in Boston, the Grammy-winning rapper Tyler, the Creator, whose real name is Tyler Okonma, issued a warning to “racist” Taylor Swift fans who have been bringing to light his old controversial lyrics from over a decade ago. While on stage, Tyler openly talked about how ‘Swifties’ had grievances against him regarding the lyrics of his 2011 song Tron Cat.

While netizens dug out violent, misogynistic, and homophobic lyrics from various songs, one particular that Tyler mentioned was Torn Cat. He told the Swifties, "I got Swifties all mad at me with their racist a*s — bringing up old lyrics, b*tch, go listen to 'Tron Cat,' I don’t give a f*ck b**ch."

With his latest album CHROMAKOPIA, released on October 28, 2024, Tyler has been dominating several music charts while being the talk of the town with his penmanship and musical production. The album also features a plethora of guest musicians such as Daniel Caesar, Doechii, GloRilla, Lil Wayne, Childish Gambino, LaToiya Williams, and more. However, this might have sparked his beef with the fans of Taylor Swift.

Tyler told his crowd,"[Swifties] gonna bring out the old me."

Chromakopia hit the streaming charts almost instantly after its release. The artist was at the top of the global Spotify chart for more than twenty-four hours until he fell to second place again behind Swift on Thursday.

Advertisement

In the song, Torn Cat, Tyler raps a line that caught the attention of the masses, "R*pe a pregnant b**ch and tell my friends I had a threesome." While the song has been available on all streaming platforms for over a decade, the Swifties have suddenly turned their attention to it.

Swift's fans began criticizing and posting Tyler's old lyrics after the rapper overtook The Tortured Poets Department hitmaker for the first time in the year on an international Spotify list that she had been leading all year long. One specific Swiftie fan account on X (formerly Twitter), which blasted the words from Tron Cat, received nearly 270,000 likes.

In this particular lyric, Tyler raps about day-to-day violence that a section of the fans described as stereotypical of offensive lyrics. Another Taylor Swift fan taunted, "His fans spent all that time saying he’s grown from those lyrics and apologized but here he is doubling down."

Advertisement

However, Tyler The Creator's Chromakopia is eyeing a strong debut on the Billboard 200 chart and could reportedly become his most-streamed and highest-charting album yet.

ALSO READ: 9 Business Lessons To Learn From Taylor Swift As An Entrepreneur