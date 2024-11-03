Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce's Romance Inspires Lifetime's Festive Rom-com Christmas In The Spotlight

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship assisted Lifetime in creating their holiday romance movie Christmas in the Spotlight. The pop sensation and the football player have had quite a fairytale romance enticing the world ever since they got together in 2023.

In the Lifetime movie together with the theme of Christmas, a football player and a pop singer who recently began dating are depicted together, a premise that resonates with many people. However, many fans noticed its similarity to the relationship between Swift, 34, and Kelce, 35, which sparked the creators' interest in the movie's plot, which Lifetime has yet to formally acknowledge.

The romantic comedy, directed by Michelle Ouellet, stars Laith Wallschleger as Drew, the football player, and Jessica Lord as Bowyn, the pop star. It also stars Jeannie Mai Jenkins, David Pinard, Madeleine Cox, and others. In the trailer of the film, the pop star is seen performing on stage while the football player is in the audience, all set to pursue her romantically. The duo connects and decides to start dating, followed by navigating their relationship drama when all the spotlight falls on them.

The official description of the film reads, "Bowyn (Lord), a popular musician and celebrity, who despite always singing about love and relationships, hasn’t found Mr. Right yet. Her fame and busy recording schedule make it nearly impossible to date, but when she meets Drew (Wallschleger), a pro football player, backstage at her show with his niece, there’s an undeniable spark between the two of them."

Swifties have identified Drew's jersey number '13' as a reference to the Karma singer, whose famous lucky number is the same. Fans expressed their eagerness to watch how the Lifetime movie unfolds with one Swiftie writing on X, "I cannot believe this is real…" while another said, "It makes me giggle like."

In this upcoming holiday special which is a part of Lifetime's It's a Wonderful Lifetime, Bowyn, whose shows and fame led her career to number one, is struggling to hold on to a serious relationship. She sings about love and has not met the right man till she encounters Drew backstage at her concert. In a matter of moments, the chemistry between them is apparent. Not all however are serene in their blooming relationship.

Christmas in the Spotlight arrives on Saturday, Nov. 23 on Lifetime.

