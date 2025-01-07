'Until the Diddy Trial': Nikki Glaser Reveals The Brutal Jokes She Dropped From Her Golden Globes 2025 Monologue

Nikki Glaser truly impressed the audience with the way she hosted the show, making it more entertaining. But it seems that she had to cut out multiple jokes for many reasons. Now, the comedian and actress revealed some of the brutal ones that she did not say during her gig.

During Glaser’s recent conversation with Howard Stern for his Sirius XM show, she mentioned a Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs joke, which she did not put out during the ceremony. Glaser told the host that it was “this is the last time all of you will be in the same room together until the Diddy trial.”

The comedian told the host that they had another Bad Boy Records founder’s mention that worked well, adding, “And you only get one Diddy mention.” She further explained, “You're also accusing the people in the room of being involved in that, and they might turn on you.”

She also talked about the Conclave joke, which included mention of pedophiles. Glaser shared why they chose not to go with it, which was because everyone has heard Catholic Church pedophile jokes and they did not need more of that.

The comedian further told Stern about the follow-up joke, where she called Adrien Brody a “two-time Holocaust survivor” for his feature in two movies that carried a similar theme (The Pianist and The Brutalist). The part for the joke that Glaser cut was about if Brody could go back in time, the actor would express gratitude to baby Hitler for his career.

The Golden Globes host mentioned that her Gen-Z assistant said that she did not get the joke because of the time travel and kill Hitler reference being dated. The comedian and actress added, "Oh, we're going to lose a whole generation on that joke, and then I've said 'Hitler' for nothing.”

During her appearance on Stern’s show, Glasser also revealed more jokes that she did not say during her hosting stint at the award ceremony, which were about Luigi Mangione, Glenn Powell, Ben Affleck, Nicole Kidman, Alec Baldwin, Timothee Chalamet, jokes about Only Muders in the Building, and one about Dax Shepard.

