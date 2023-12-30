Who is Louis Thornton-Allan? Exploring the life of Meadow Walker's husband

Meadow Walker, 25, has ended her marriage after 26 months, marking the end of a chapter in her life. Meadow Walker is the daughter of the late Paul Walker. Despite not using the d-word directly, she disclosed that she and her spouse, Louis Thornton-Allan, had decided to "amicably separate."

Who is Louis Thornton Allan

Although not much is known about Louis Allan, he came into the spotlight after getting engaged to Meadow Walker. Louis Thornton-Allan is a student at the Stella Adler Studio of Acting and an actor in New York. He hasn't held back when expressing his love for Meadow Walker on social media, even if he isn't highly active there. He appeared in a music video for Blu DeTiger's 2021 song "Vintage."

He regularly shares pictures from his acting and modeling gigs on Instagram, where he has 4,000 followers. In January 2021, he appeared in Blu DeTiger's song Vintage. After disclosing his relationship with Meadow, the actor rose to fame.

Meadow Walker announces separation.

On Wednesday night, Walker posted a succinct statement to her Instagram page, referring to it as a "statement from the two of us." She mentions three years of marriage. However, it wouldn't have been October 2024 when the pair would have celebrated their third anniversary. Following a brief two-month engagement, Walker and Thornton-Allan exchanged vows in October 2021, with the bride's godfather, Vin Diesel, escorting her down the aisle. Walker's father, who costarred with Diesel in the Fast and Furious movie franchise, was good friends with Diesel.

The split occurred a little more than a decade after her father, who was killed in a car accident when she was just 14 years old, tragically passed away at the age of 40. With the establishment of The Paul Walker Foundation in 2015, Walker has carried on her father's humanitarian conservation work by providing grants to marine biology students. This past year, Walker starred in the most recent installment of his well-known series, Fast X. It was her first time acting.

