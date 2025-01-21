Was Billy Ray Cyrus’ Liberty Ball Performance Marred By Technical Issues? Here's What We Know

Billy Ray Cyrus faced technical difficulties and online criticism during his performance at Donald Trump’s Liberty Ball following the presidential inauguration on January 20.

The singer took the stage in Washington, D.C., performing his hit songs Achy Breaky Heart and Old Town Road, but the night didn’t go as planned.

During his set, Cyrus experienced a technical issue with his guitar. After performing Old Town Road, he realized he couldn’t hear his instrument and asked the stage crew, “Is my guitar still on? I think they cut me off. I don’t hear my guitar anymore.” Holding up the guitar, he called out, “Is anyone awake? Is anyone back there? Can somebody turn my guitar back on?”

A crew member eventually came to the stage and resolved the issue. Cyrus attempted to lighten the mood, joking, “Y’all want me to sing more or you just want me to get the hell off the stage? I don’t give a damn.”

He continued the show, adding, “When you have technical difficulties, you got to just keep going. Or as President Trump would say, you got to fight!”

Fans took to social media to show their disappointment, with many criticizing Cyrus’ gruff-sounding voice. Comments on X (formerly Twitter) included, “Billy Ray Cyrus’ performance at Donald Trump’s inaugural Liberty Ball is an epic disaster,” and, “That Billy Ray Cyrus ‘performance’ at Liberty Ball was absolutely pathetic.”

Advertisement

Some viewers also accused him of lip-syncing. As his and Lil Nas X’s music video for Old Town Road played on stage, one user wrote, “Billy Ray Cyrus, clearly lip-syncing, looks like he crawled out from under a bridge before this weak performance.” Another added, “Why does Billy Ray Cyrus look so out of it? This is horrible.”

Cyrus’ appearance also drew attention, with some mocking his outfit. He wore a black jacket, dark-washed jeans, a multi-colored scarf, and a cowboy hat. Social media users compared him to Captain Jack Sparrow, with one writing, “Billy Ray Cyrus or Captain Jack Sparrow … you tell me.”

ALSO READ: Carrie Underwood Goes A Cappella After Facing Technical Issues At Donald Trump's Inaugural Ceremony