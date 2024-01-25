Tori Spelling recently shared a surprising secret about her late co-star Luke Perry from Beverly Hills, 90210. On her podcast, she revealed that Perry had a secret romance with none other than Madonna during the show's 10-season run from 1990 to 2000.

Tori Spelling recalled the moment when Perry, who tragically passed away in 2019 at the age of 52, confided in her about the relationship. He even invited her to listen to a message Madonna left on his answering machine, making Spelling feel like she was in on a big secret. She said in her podcast, “I felt so confided in. ‘Oh, my God, he’s telling me about Madonna.'”

Tori recalled, “I was like, ‘You’re the coolest person in the whole world. One, cause you’re Luke Perry, and two, because Madonna wants you,'” when asked by Jennie Garth whether she knew about the secret romance, Tori replied, “Jen, we kept these things from you because [that’s something] you would want to hear.”

The connection between Perry and Madonna started at an event for the American Foundation for AIDS Research in 1992. Madonna, now 65, reportedly called Perry while he was on the set of Beverly Hills, 90210 to ask if he would present an award to her at the event. Perry initially thought it was a joke but couldn't resist the opportunity. That night, Madonna surprised Perry with a kiss on stage.

It's unclear how long their rumored relationship lasted, but Perry went on to marry Rachel Sharp in 1993, just one year after his connection with Madonna. The couple eventually divorced in 2003, leaving them with two children, a 23-year-old daughter named Sophie and a 26-year-old son named Jack.

Madonna's relationships after parting with Luke Perry

Perry was engaged to Wendy Madison Bauer when he passed away from a massive stroke in 2019. Meanwhile, Madonna moved on to date her fitness instructor Carlos Leon in 1994, and they welcomed their daughter, Lourdes "Lola" Leon, a year later. Madonna and Leon parted ways in 1997, and she later married film director Guy Richie in December 2000. They share a son named Rocco Ritchie, who is now 23.

In addition to Rocco, Madonna, and Richie adopted a son named David Banda in 2008 before their divorce. Madonna took on the role of a single mom, adopting daughter Chifundo "Mercy" James in 2009 and 11-year-old twins Stella Ciccone and Estere Ciccone in 2017.

The lives of Luke Perry and Madonna continued on separate paths after their rumored romance, with Perry's untimely death and Madonna embracing her role as a single mother and an iconic figure in the music industry.