Friends to The Simpsons: Best ’90s TV Shows we adore even now

iconic ’90s TV shows might get overlooked. But believe us, once you watch just two episodes of any 90’s show, you will be hooked. There’s something weirdly addictive about the golden age of ’90s TV shows. The shows will not only take you on a roller coaster ride of emotions but we promise you’d shed a tear or two when they end. In fact, some classic 90s shows are still gaining new fans and honestly they always will.

That is precisely why this time we have curated a perfect little list of 10 critically acclaimed ’90s sitcoms that not only won multiple awards but have been winning hearts for decades. So, what are you waiting for scroll on for the ultimate list of the best 90s TV shows of all time.

10 best ’90s sitcoms that can be your comfort shows:

1. Friends (1994–2004)

TV Show Genre: Comedy, Romance

22 min Star Cast: Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, Paul Rudd

David Crane, Marta Kauffman Year of release: 1994

Netflix IMDb Rating: 8.9/10

Friends has been the biggest sitcom of its time, and even today is one of the most-watched shows on Netflix. The show that features the life of six friends madly affected pop culture. In fact, it is said to call an era-defining show featuring the basic life struggles of six friends living life at an apartment above an NYC coffee shop. Whether Chandler and Joey or Monica and Rachel, the show gave big friendship goals. In fact, when it came to love fans are still crazy about Monica and Chandler's love story and how the iconic love story of Ross and Rachel ended. The show gave catchphrases that are still printed on merch, like Ross’s “We were on a break!” and Joey’s “How you doin’?” Featuring the best years of Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, and Lisa Kudrow's life, the show is the definition of Netflix and chill. We highly recommend you to watch it when you don’t even have a pla… of a plan and we dare you to skip the intro song. (Do not!)

2. Seinfeld (1989–1998)

TV Show Genre: Comedy, Drama

22 min Star Cast: Jerry Seinfeld, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Michael Richards

Larry David, Jerry Seinfeld Year of release: 1989

Netflix IMDb Rating: 8.9/10

Another 90s show that will definitely make you feel something is this iconic comedy-drama titled Seinfield. Featuring the best of Jerry Seinfeld, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Michael Richards, Seinfeld was one of the biggest small-screen comedies. The show holds ten Primetime Emmys which has to be a reason alone to give it a try. The show features the best of Jerry Seinfeld’s straight-up comedy and Larry David’s splendid sarcasm. It is a spectacular New York tale where Seinfeld, Elaine played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus, George played by Jason Alexander, and Kramer played by Michael Richards experience their tumultuous life.

3. Sex and the City (1998–2004)

TV Show Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

30 min Star Cast: Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon

Darren Star Year of release: 1998

HBO Max IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

Based on the writings of Candace Bushnell, another classic 90s TV show we highly recommend binging with your girls is Sex and the City. This show starring Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis features the life of four best friends as they experience the best of fun, fashion, friendship, and of course men. The show was definitely ahead of its time and watching Carrie, Charlotte, Samantha, and Miranda discuss their sex lives freely and funnily while discussing taboo topics on TV including abortion, singlehood, sex, female satisfaction, career ambition, menopause, gay marriage, and children. The iconic show had a few movies as well as a reboot show titled, And Just Like That, which is available on HBO Max.

4. Beverly Hills, 90210 (1990–2000)

TV Show Genre: Drama, Romance

44 min Star Cast: Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty, Luke Perry

Darren Star Year of release: 1990

Amazon Prime Video IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

Beverly Hills, 90210 is another 9s TV show we highly recommend. The show features the best of Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty, and Luke Perry among several others. Watch the show to witness a tale of high school students. Stream on Amazon Prime Video for a story of Brandon and Brenda in brilliant 293 episodes.

5. Law & Order (1990–2010; 2022)

TV Show Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery

45 min Star Cast: Jerry Orbach, Jesse L. Martin, Dennis Farina

: Dick Wolf, Rick Eid Year of release: 1990

Amazon Prime Video IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

For anyone who loves classic crime dramas, Law & Order has to be your pick. The unique show is a 90’s masterpiece that follows an intensive investigation of a crime. This highly acclaimed 90’s drama has bagged six Emmys which included the Best Drama Series in 1997. Featuring the best of Jerry Orbach, Jesse L. Martin, Dennis Farina, Chris Noth, Angie Harmon, and Jill Hennessy among others, the show is available on Amazon Prime Video to stream. In 2022, the show also released a reboot that featured several OG actors reprising their roles.

6. ER (1994–2009)

TV Show Genre: Drama, Romance

44 min Star Cast: Anthony Edwards, George Clooney, Julianna Margulies

Michael Crichton Year of release: 1994

Amazon Prime Video IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

If it weren't for the success of the classic 90’s medical drama ER, there would have been no New Amsterdam, The Good Doctor, or even Grey’s Anatomy. With a splendid cast including Anthony Edwards, George Clooney, Maura Tierney, Mekhi Phifer, Noah Wyle, Ming-Na Wen, and Julianna Margulies the show features an insatiable plot. The show holds 23 Emmy wins and is definitely a must-watch.

7. Ellen (1994–1998)

TV Show Genre: Comedy

30 min Star Cast: Ellen DeGeneres, David Anthony Higgins, Joely Fisher

Carol Black, Neal Marlens, David S. Rosenthal Year of release: 1994

1994 IMDb Rating: 6.1/10

The show that made Ellen DeGeneres a household name before her talk show has to be Ellen. The show definitely impacted pop culture as it was the first ever show to cast an LGBTQ protagonist. Featuring the story of a bookstore owner Ellen Morgan and how she came out as a lesbian. This show will forever be celebrated as the first ever clear representation of ouT and proud LGBTQ characters.

8. Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1997–2003)

TV Show Genre: Action, Drama, Fantasy

44 min Star Cast: Sarah Michelle Gellar, Nicholas Brendon, Alyson Hannigan

Joss Whedon Year of release: 1997

Hulu Plus IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

Another 90s TV show we highly recommend watching is Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Released in 1997, the show is one of the best shows that features a spectacular action drama fantasy. The highly-rated show features the best of Sarah Michelle Gellar, Nicholas Brendon, and Alyson Hannigan among several others. If you like teenage melodrama, with elements of witty banter, high school experiences, exploring sexual identities, and frenemies, this show is for you.

9. Boy Meets World (1993)

TV Show Genre: Comedy, Drama, Family

23 min Star Cast: Ben Savage, Rider Strong, William Daniels

Michael Jacobs, April Kelly Year of release: 1993

Disney Plus Hotstar IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Another one-of-a-kind sitcom featuring a suburban family we highly recommend is Boy Meets World. Featuring the best of Ben Savage, Rider Strong, and William Daniels among others, this show features a family and how it grows together. Witness the daily experiences of a family filled with fun, emotions and so much more. The show is available on Disney Plus Hotstar to stream.

10. The Simpsons (1989-)

TV Show Genre: Animation, Comedy

22 min Star Cast: Dan Castellaneta, Nancy Cartwright, Harry Shearer

James L. Brooks, Matt Groening, Sam Simon Year of release: 1989

Disney Plus Hotstar IMDb Rating: 8.7/10

If you still haven't heard about The Simpsons, you probably live under the rock. The show has been in controversies for accurately predicting the future. It predicted facts like, Disney will buy 20th Century Fox, Richard Branson going to outer space, A pandemic taking over the world, and the most talked about prediction of all time, Donald Trump becoming President of the U.S. You’ve got to watch the show, and The Simpsons movies

Every enlisted show on the list of the best 90’s TV shows can definitely prove to be your comfort show. In fact, we assure you if you stick around for an episode or two, you are going to rewatch these shows for the rest of your life. They are classics after all.