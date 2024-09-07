Was Queen Elizabeth II 'Rude' To Sir Ian McKellen? The Lord Of The Rings Star Has THIS To Say About Late Royal

Sir Ian McKellen, renowned for his portrayal of Gandalf in The Lord of the Rings, opened up about his encounters with the late Queen Elizabeth II and his critical views on the royal family. In an interview with The Times of London, McKellen revealed his surprising opinion on the monarch, claiming she was "quite rude" during their interactions.

Ian McKellen Recalls 'Rude' Encounter with Queen Elizabeth II

The 85-year-old actor reflected on his 2008 meeting with Queen Elizabeth II when he was awarded a medal for acting. McKellen shared that the Queen's remarks were less than flattering, saying, "She told me, ‘You’ve been doing this for an awfully long time.’ I replied, ‘Not as long as you.’" McKellen continued, "She then asked, ‘Does anyone still actually go to the theatre?’ That’s bloody rude when you’re giving someone a medal for acting." He illustrated the Queen's abrupt demeanor by mimicking her handshake, which he described as forceful and dismissive.

McKellen’s Thoughts on King Charles III and Prince Harry

McKellen also weighed in on the royal family’s dynamics, particularly King Charles III’s relationship with Prince Harry. "Imagine being born into the royal family. They can’t do anything normal," McKellen said, expressing sympathy for the monarch. He added, "King Charles is clearly damaged but still supports Harry despite their strained relationship." McKellen also commented on Harry, suggesting the Duke of Sussex might not have the right support system, saying, "He’s probably not bright enough or doesn’t have the right friends to really help himself."

Advertisement

Beyond his royal reflections, McKellen has been recovering from an injury sustained during a West End performance earlier this year. After falling off stage, the actor fractured his wrist and chipped a vertebra. While still healing, McKellen remains positive, assuring fans he will fully recover. Despite his recent challenges, McKellen’s passion for acting remains undiminished, and he looks forward to returning to the stage once his recovery is complete.

ALSO READ: 'Looking Forward To...': Kate Middleton Shares Rare Update About Royal Work Amid Ongoing Cancer Battle