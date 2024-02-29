Was Richard Lewis diagnosed With Parkinson's? Exploring His Health History As Curb Your Enthusiasm Star Passes Away At 76

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol and drug addiction

Richard Lewis, the legendary neurotic comedian and actor, best known for his recurring role in HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm, passed away on Tuesday, February 27. The news of the 76-year-old’s demise was announced by his publicist Jeff Abraham in a statement on Wednesday, who confirmed that the star died after suffering a heart attack.

Despite the shock of Richard Lewis' death to his fans and colleagues, his deteriorating health was not a secret. Over the years, he openly discussed his declining health, including his battle with Parkinson’s disease, which he was diagnosed with in 2021 but only disclosed last year.

Now, in the wake of his sudden passing, we are taking a closer look at the health challenges that the dark comedy prodigy confronted in his final years. Have a look.

Richard Lewis struggled with alcoholism — It nearly killed him in 1994

References to his struggles with alcohol and drug addiction were frequently woven into Richard Lewis' comedy. The comic, who never shied away from discussing his struggles with addiction, disclosed in a social media post that his drinking problem almost killed him in 1994.

In an encouraging X post in August 2021, Lewis shared, “August 3, 1994 I thought that I was near death from alcoholism.”

He continued, “Early the next day I was rushed to ER and turned my life around a day, sometimes a minutes at a time. If you are struggling you can get help. I did.”

In the same post, Lewis also informed that he celebrated 27 years of sobriety on August 4, 2021.

Elsewhere, he also helped his Anything but Love costar, Jamie Lee Curtis, with her alcoholism, as revealed by the actress herself in her tribute to Lewis. “He also is the reason I am sober. He helped me. I am forever grateful for him for that act of grace alone” she wrote in an emotional Instagram post following the announcement of his death.

Richard Lewis underwent several surgeries in the final years of his life

Richard Lewis, whose last onscreen appearance came just weeks before his death, announced last year that he had to take a break from filming season 11 of Curb Your Enthusiasm because he had “four surgeries back to back “

Lewis disclosed that he had undergone back surgery, shoulder surgery, shoulder replacement surgery, and hip replacement surgery.

Lewis’ last appearance on TV was on February 18 on Curb Your Enthusiasm. In the recent episode, Lewis discusses amending his will with Larry David, who remembered his late co-star in a statement saying, “Richard and I were born three days apart in the same hospital, and for most of my life he's been like a brother to me. He had that rare combination of being the funniest person and also the sweetest. But today he made me sob and for that I’ll never forgive him.”

Richard Lewis’ struggle with Parkinson’s disease

In an emotional video posted on X in April last year, Lewis had informed that he had recently wrapped up shooting for the 12th and final season of Curb Your Enthusiasm, on which he played a fictionalized version of himself for years.

“I'm so grateful to be a part of that show, but you know the last three and a half years I've sort of had a rocky time,” Lewis said in the video.

He then went on to share his diagnosis of Parkinson’s, saying, “I went to a neurologist, and they gave me a brain scan. And I was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, and that was about two years ago.”

Lewis continued, “But luckily I got it late in life, and they say you progress very slowly, if at all. And I'm on the right meds, so I'm cool.”

In one of his final interviews before his demise, Lewis told People he was “doing quite well,” except for “some occasional difficulties with Parkinson's the last couple of years.”

Richard Lewis is survived by his wife of 19 years, Joyce Lapinsky. He had no children.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

