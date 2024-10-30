Was Taylor Swift In Family Guy? Here's What We Know About Pop Star's Appearance

Taylor Swift’s massive impact on pop culture reaches far and wide, and her influence is no stranger to the comedic animated series, Family Guy. While the singer-songwriter hasn’t personally voiced a character, her music, image, and persona have been featured multiple times on the show.

Let’s break down the instances where Taylor Swift was referenced in Family Guy and how the series uses her music and image to add humor and satire to its stories.

One of Taylor Swift’s early references in Family Guy comes in the 2013 episode Roads to Vegas. In this episode, Stewie Griffin, one of the show’s main characters, gambles all of his money on a roulette game and bets on the number sixteen.

He mistakenly believes that Swift has a song titled Sixteen, hoping it’s a lucky number. However, Brian quickly corrects him, pointing out that the song he’s referring to is actually called Fifteen. To Stewie’s surprise, the roulette wheel lands on fifteen.

In the 2014 episode 3 Acts of God, Family Guy explores a plot in which characters Peter, Joe, Cleveland, and Quagmire attempt to locate God. Their journey takes them to the Country Music Awards (CMAs) in Nashville, Tennessee, where they seek the help of country music star Carrie Underwood for clues on God’s whereabouts.

During their time at the CMAs, the gang encounters Taylor Swift, humorously introducing a parody character called Taylor Not-so-Swift, who humorously performs a song about breaking up with a birthday cake.

In a 2016 episode titled Chris Has Got a Date, Date, Date, Date, Date, Taylor Swift makes her most prominent appearance yet, although she is voiced by voice actress Ursula Taherian rather than Swift herself.

In this episode, Chris Griffin, Peter’s teenage son, is excited to have a date with the pop star, taking her to his school dance. However, after the dance, Swift performs a song that humorously criticizes Chris, putting him in an unflattering light.

Beyond these episodes, Taylor Swift has a few additional mentions in the show. For instance, in the 2014 episode Baby Got Black, Peter Griffin humorously uses Swift’s music as an example when explaining white culture to Jerome.

Additionally, in the 2019 episode Shanksgiving, Stewie insists on playing Swift’s You Belong With Me during his wedding reception with his friend Clint Beltran, showcasing Swift’s iconic track from her Fearless era.

There’s also a minor Easter egg in the 2019 episode Rock Hard, where a Taylor Swift album cover appears at a vinyl record store named All Sales Are Vinyl.

Another Swift mention happens in Are You There God? It’s Me, Peter, where Peter Griffin is stuck in an elevator with God. Peter uses the opportunity to ask God if Taylor Swift and Katy Perry will ever make peace, referring to their once-rumored feud. God doesn’t answer but looks around for a "gay guy” who might know.

