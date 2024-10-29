Taylor Swift Performs Surprise Mashup Of THESE 1989 Hits To Celebrate 10th Anniversary Of Fan-Favorite Album; Watch

Taylor Swift surely fulfilled her fans’ ‘Wildest Dreams’ by singing the mashup of How You Get The Girl and Clean featured in her 1989 album. She did this in honor of the hit record turned 10 years old. Her soothing voice surely made the people at the venue groove while feeling nostalgic.

Swift performed the mashup during her Eras tour concert in New Orleans at Caesars Superdome on Sunday, October 27, which is the exact date the album was released in 2014.

According to People magazine, during the show, the singer mentioned, “1989 is 10 years old today—a decade of the 1989 album.” She added, “God, I appreciate you so much for what you turned that album into. I’m always going to be so proud of it.”

Before she went ahead and performed How Do You Get A Girl and Clean’s mashup, Swift said that she should go ahead and play some tracks from the record.

During the album’s 9th anniversary last year, she celebrated the occasion by re-releasing 1989 (Taylor version), which also included unheard 'From the Vault' songs.

The pop sensation took to her Instagram handle to share the announcement, celebrating its birthday. The Out Of The Woods singer wrote the caption that read, “I was born in 1989, reinvented for the first time in 2014, and a part of me was reclaimed in 2023 with the re-release of this album I love so dearly.”

Advertisement

During the Grammy’s in 2016, Swift won the Album of the Year award for the infamous record, making the songstress the first female singer to win the honor two times. She then added two more trophies, which she won in the same category for Folklore and Midnights.

When the singer garnered the honor in 2016, during the acceptance speech she expressed that there would be people along the way who would undermine your achievements or take credit for your successes or fame.

Swift continued that if you concentrate on your work and not let those individuals “sidetrack you,” one day when you get where you are going, you will understand that it was you and the individuals who loved you who “put you there,” and that will be a very great feeling.

Swift's ongoing Era’s Tour Shows will conclude in December after 12 more shows in Toronto, Indianapolis, and Vancouver.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift Handles On-Stage Malfunction At Her New Orleans Eras Tour Show Like A Pro; Details Inside