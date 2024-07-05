‘We Have Life’: Sheryl Lee Ralph Confirms She Is Alive And Unharmed Following Hurricane Beryl's Arrival In Jamaica

Abbot Elementary’s Sheryl Lee Ralph confirms that she is safe amid the hurricane Beryl that hit Jamaica.

By Sakshi Shelke
Published on Jul 05, 2024  |  12:13 PM IST |  246
Sheryl Lee Ralph (CC: Instagram)
Sheryl Lee Ralph (CC: Instagram)

Sheryl Lee Ralph, who famously stars in Abbott Elementary, was in Jamaica when Hurricane Beryl hit. Many fans were concerned for her safety. The actress has now confirmed that he is safe after the natural disaster occurred at the aforementioned place.

Sheryl Lee Ralph confirms her safety

Sheryl Lee Ralph took to her X on July 4, where she posted about the category 4 storm and its arrival. In the video, she let her fans know that she was “going all the way back inside.”

After some time, she posted another video on the platform in which she confirmed her safety. She assured her fans that the storm spared her loved ones and her Kingston home. The Emmy award-winning actress said, “We don't have any lights. There is no power. But we have life... We got scrubbed by the eye of Beryl, but she is on her way off somewhere else."

In the post’s caption, Ralph wrote that it looked like the hurricane had passed and was, “running like a Jamaican track star off to another race!“ She expressed her gratitude to whoever sent her good videos and prayers. She is thankful as they did not get directly hit but wrote that Carriacou needed help. The Grenada island was hit with 150-mph winds during the storm.

Why was Sheryl Lee Ralph in Jamaica?

The Moesha actress is in Jamaica to attend her son Etienne Maurice’s wedding to his longtime girlfriend and ABC news journalist Stephanie Wash.

Maurice and Wash reached out to People on July 3 to share their wedding update. The pair said that they hoped to proceed with the ceremony regardless of the circumstances. They said they were praying for a hurricane to pass, for everyone to be safe, and for there to be no destruction to the island.

They added, "This hurricane was unexpected and unprecedented. Once we're through this challenge, we know we can get through anything together."

For now, the pair’s wedding is still on for Saturday (July 6), but they are “monitoring things closely,” said the couple.

Credits: TMZ, X, People
