Is Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Jana Gana Mana getting a sequel? Director Dijo Jose Antony drops MAJOR hint

Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Jana Gana Mana was a major hit back in 2022. With initial talks about a sequel in the makers’ minds, it was later faded out until now.

In a recent post on his official Instagram handle, the film’s director Dijo Jose Antony posted a special poster celebrating 3 years of its release. Dropping the same, the director penned the caption, “Aravind Swaminathan continues…’ (translated from Malayalam).

For those unaware, Jana Gana Mana was initially confirmed to have a sequel. However, later, there were speculations that the makers might have dropped the idea. While an official confirmation has yet to be made, it would be interesting to see whether it happens.

Jana Gana Mana is a legal thriller focusing on the death of a young professor, Saba Mariyam. With widespread protests and demonstrations, the Karnataka Government assigned the case to ACP Sajjan Kumar, who spearheaded the case to find the truth, even encountering the culprits, making him a hero in people’s eyes.

However, when a matter of Human Rights comes in, the murder case stands trial with former DCP turned advocate Aravind Swaminathan reveals to the court and the entire country that this whole case was a massive plot by the Karnataka government to retain their position in the coming elections.

How the government used the case to their advantage, the role of its investigating officer in all this, and more are explored in the legal thriller flick. With the movie ending on a high note, it also presented a few flashback portions of Aravind Swaminathan before becoming an advocate, indicating a sequel.

Coming to Prithviraj Sukumaran’s work front, the actor-director was last seen in the Mohanlal starrer movie L2: Empuraan. Directed by the former, the film was the sequel to 2019’s Lucifer.

Furthermore, the actor is currently part of the Mahesh Babu starrer flick, tentatively titled SSMB29. Additionally, the actor will be seen in a lead role in the film Vilayath Buddha next.

