'I Just Stopped Him': Florence Pugh Shares Her Experience of Going Bald For Andrew Garfield Starrer We Live in Time

Florence Pugh has shared her thoughts on going bald while filming John Crowley's We Live in Time. Nick Payne’s script for the romantic drama offers a compelling story of love spanning across decades, also starring Andrew Garfield beside Pugh. While travesing through the ups and downs of the protagonist's life, there comes a point in the story where Pugh's character Almut gets diagnosed with cancer and receives treatment. In a media-friendly move, Pugh went bald for her character, an action that attracted press coverage.

Pugh arrived at the Met Gala with a shaved head that sparked a lot of rumors. She opened up to Vanity Fair, saying, "I think there was this weird rumor on the internet saying that I did it to take back my identity, which is something I’ve never said in my entire life."

She also explained to the outlet how it was very necessary and important to her to authentically portray her character’s journey. The Black Widow star believed that such a story required full and absolute commitment to the physical transformation. Declining her other options, such as wigs, she chose to shave her head. She recalled, "I just stopped him mid-sentence and I was like, ‘John, no one can play a character like this in a movie like this and not do the thing that is needed to be done.' And if you don’t want to do it, I believe that you shouldn’t be doing a story like this."

The film follows Almut, a London-based hotshot chef, and Tobias, an employee of Weetabix who falls in love while recovering from a head-on car collision. The love story wherein they raise a family is not ordinary, as it has been told in an unusual chronology. The official description of We Live in Time states, "An up-and-coming chef and a recent divorcee find their lives forever changed when a chance encounter brings them together in a decade-spanning, deeply moving romance."

It’s not simply that the film tells the story of romance in a linear manner, following the typical progression of beginning, middle and end—rather, the film explores the romance at multiple points in time over their relationship. Crowley enjoyed this perspective, looking at it as much more insightful and revelatory of their relationship owing to the interweaving of multiple time perspectives instead of the conventional linear structure, which is rather dull as per what he stated to the outlet.

A24's We Live in Time, starring Florence Pugh, Andrew Garfield, and Grace Delaney, hits theaters on October 11, 2024, after having its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival on September 6.

