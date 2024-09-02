Andrew Garfield And Florence Pugh’s Rom-Com We Live In Time To Close San Sebastian Film Festival

Andrew Garfield And Florence Pugh’s highly anticipated rom com We Live In Time will have its European premiere, closing this year’s San Sebastian Film Festival. It will be screened in the out-of-competition category. The decade spanning heartbreaking love story follows Almut (Pugh) and Tobias (Garfield) , two strangers whose lives change after their accidental first encounter.

“Through snapshots of their life together − falling for each other, building a home, becoming a family − a difficult truth is revealed that rocks its foundation,” the official synopsis reads. They embark on a challenging path that comes with time constraints. The family swears to cherish each day and create memories for a lifetime.

We Live In Time director John Crowley is known for his work in films, theater, and television. Best known for his work on the Oscar-nominated drama Brooklyn and his recent work on BBC’s Life After Life series, Crowley made his feature debut with 2003’s Intermission. He’s also directed a few episodes of True Detective and Modern Love.

This film also marks a reunion between Garfield and Crowley, who previously worked on Boy A. The actor has earned critical acclaim for his roles in The Social Network and Hacksaw Ridge and received a Best Actor Academy nomination for the latter.

His second Academy Nomination was for his role in Netflix’s tick, tick… BOOM! which also starred Vanessa Hudgens. Most famously, Garfield has been part of the MCU franchise and portrayed Spider-Man in The Amazing Spider-Man.

Pugh also has a remarkable credit, including films like the critically acclaimed Greta Gerwig film Little Women. Her performance in the 2016 film Lady Macbeth earned her the FIPRESCI Prize at San Sebastian. Most recently, she was part of Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, which won seven awards at this year’s Oscars. Her recent works also include the blockbuster film Dune: Part 2 and Don’t Worry Darling.

We Live In Time will hit theaters on October 11.