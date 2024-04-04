What Are Prince Harry's UK Trip Cancelation Rumors About? All We Know So Far

A lot is happening in the British Royal household. Following King Charles’ and Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis, the rift between Prince Harry and Prince William has taken a backseat. But it still exists. Rumors about Prince Harry canceling his UK trip ahead of the Invictus Games have fluttered out amidst his fallout with brother William.

A royal expert has commented on the matter saying that the Duke of Sussex will have to explain his absence if he decides to skip the UK trip. Moreover, he noted that Prince Harry will not be allowed to ignore his father King Charles III, or brother during the visit. Here’s all we know about the happening.

Prince Harry rumored to cancel due UK trip

The 39-year-old royalty is scheduled for a trip to the UK for the Invictus Games in May. However, owing to the rumors about Prince Harry skipping his home visit, royal expert Tom Quinn has warned him that he is bound to meet his family, King Charles and Prince William. Quinn expressed being certain of his return to the Invictus Games saying “It’s his baby.”

Addressing the rumors about Prince Harry’s UK trip cancelation, the royal expert added, “If he decides not to come, it will take some explaining, because everyone will assume it's because he doesn't want the awkwardness of having to meet his brother or having to choose not to meet him."

Furthermore, Quinn speculated that skipping the visit would be “worse than finding some sort of compromise where Harry sees William for 10 minutes or comes up with some reason why he doesn't have time to see his brother and his father and has to get back to the States quickly to be with his children.” Nevertheless, no one will be convinced by Prince Harry’s excuses, says Tom Quinn.

In other news, an insider revealed that Prince Harry, who is the fifth heir to the British throne, is worried about security risks ahead of his UK visit in May. This is mainly due to the whirlwind of information about the royal family shared in his 2023 tell-all memoir, Spare. Following the book’s release, Prince Harry has kept his whereabouts under wraps and strictly on a “need-to-know basis.”

However, details about his attendance at the Invictus Games anniversary service at St. Paul’s Cathedral have been revealed publicly. "Harry recognizes the potential risks to his security, especially considering the sensitive information he shared in his memoir. That’s why his team were so adamant about keeping his whereabouts on a need-to-know basis. Whenever he’s appeared at events in the UK in the last few years, there have been last-minute announcements due to this very reason." the insider told Daily Express.

Prince Harry’s 24-hour visit to the UK killed hopes of reconciliation

The Buckingham Palace announced King Charles’ cancer diagnosis in early February. Soon after, Prince Harry was reported to have flown into the UK to offer support for his father. Reportedly, his visit lasted only 45 minutes, and returned to California within 24 hours, per New York Post. He was spotted at Heathrow Airport a day after he landed in the UK at 2 p.m. on an overnight flight from Los Angeles.

Interestingly, Prince Harry opted to check into a hotel instead of residing at any of the royal houses. The Duke’s reunion with Prince William is still due as he skipped meeting his elder brother during his February visit.

