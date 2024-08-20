What Caused Prince Harry's Fallout with 'The Crown' Actor Dominic West? Find Out

Nearly a decade ago, the Duke of Sussex and Dominic West, best known from the popular Netflix show The Crown, participated in the South Pole walk to raise money for Walking for the Wounded. During this, the two became very good friends. However, West recently disclosed that he lost contact with Prince Harry when the latter shared “too much” personal material in an interview.

In a Times Radio conversation from December 2023 that has recently resurfaced, the 59-year-old actor, who portrayed King Charles in the Netflix series, discussed the ramifications when asked if Prince Harry had any advice for playing his father on television. “Well, that was over 10 years ago, I think that was,” said West.

When asked if he still had the prince’s contact information, West replied, “No, we sort of, no.” Further explaining the reason, he said, “I said too much in a press conference, and so we didn’t speak after that.” He continued, “I think I was asked what we did—what we did to celebrate when we got there and probably said something too much.”

The conflict traces back to the West's remarks made at a joint press conference following their charity trek in 2013 to support the injured veterans in the British Armed Forces. In those remarks, he shared anecdotes from their trip, one of which had them sipping champagne from a fellow adventurer's prosthetic leg to celebrate their achievement. Following a falling out over this, Prince Harry accused West of violating his privacy, and the two haven't spoken to each other since.

In an interview in 2014, West candidly described the team's celebration after finishing a 208-mile hike the year before. He said, “Two Aussie guys stripped naked and ran around the pole, but most of us, including Harry, indulged in a two-day bender with Icelandic truck drivers who brought potent homebrew.” Calling him a “fantastically nice chap,” West also highlighted Prince Harry’s special skill and shared one of his unusual skills of constructing toilets during the trip in about 45 minutes using a flag pole, a loo roll holder, blocks of snow, and digging a hole with a platform to squat on.

While praising the Duke for his helpful assistance throughout the trip, he also claimed that Prince Harry had told several startling “filthy” and “eye-wateringly rude” jokes. “For a non-soldier like me, it was quite shocking,” said West. Even though the prince's constructive contributions were emphasized, their relationship broke down as a result of the consequences of these revelations, which overshadowed the goodwill.

In the aftermath, it's said that Prince Harry has grown to dislike anyone who might be associated with the actor on friendship grounds. One of West’s friends later told The Daily Mail in 2022 that “Harry threw a s*** fit. He accused Dominic of invading his privacy. Dominic told him not to be ridiculous. They haven't spoken since.”

