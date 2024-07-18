What Character Will Giancarlo Esposito Play In Captain America: Brave New World? Fans Voice Their Opinion

The first official look at Anthony Mackie’s Captain America: Brave New World has offered us a number of action sequences, a huge monster, and Giancarlo Esposito. While it is clear who will pick up the mantle of Captain America, Harrison Ford playing the character of Red Hulk, we still don't have a clue what the role of the Breaking Bad actor is.

To answer those doubts, let’s look at what fan theories suggest.

Giancarlo Esposito's speculated role in Captian America: Brave New World

Giancarlo Esposito has gained prominence in film and television by portraying some of the best characters on screen. However, his next role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is still quite unknown.

Looking at a few fan theories, he might be playing the character of George Washington Bridge. As per the comics, the character also known as G.W. Bridge is the one who has an infamous history with Cable. Yes, the mutant.

They both had served in the Six Pack, a mercenary unit. Bridge was later shown to join S.H.I.E.L.D.

G.W. Bridge was even shown to form his own task force called Weapon P.R.I.M.E.

Another widely speculated role that the actor might be playing as per the fan theories is Clay Quartermain. He is the leader of Hulkbusters a group of S.H.I.E.L.D.

While he was tasked to subdue the Hulk with the help of technology, he however, went on with the Hulk who was stuck in his gray form.

This seems to be a high possibility as a few characters are returning to screens, who also happen to be once close to Brue Banner. Liv Tyler is returning as Betty Ross, Thunderbolt Ross will be in focus, as well as Tim Blake Nelson, who we saw helping Edward Norton in The Incredible Hulk will too be reprising his role, this time as the Leader.

The last fan theory suggests that Giancarlo Esposito will be playing the character of Jake Fury, who happens to be the brother of Nick Fury.

Jake was inclined towards a life of crime and was known as the Scorpio, a terrorist. However, he kills himself but is replicated with the help of ancient technology.

His replicated character then joins hands with Nick Fury, picking up the mantle of Scorpio and defeating Hydra.

About Captain America: Brave New World

Captain America: Brave New World is the fourth installment of the superhero-focused franchise. However, this time, instead of Chris Evans, Mackie would be playing the titular role.

The film even has a grand cast, including Rosa Salazar, and Carl Lumbly besides Esposito, Ford, Tyler, and others.

Captain America: Brave New World will be released on February 14, 2025.

