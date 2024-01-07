What did Kanye West Say about Bianca Censori in his birthday message? Exploring rapper's wish amid controversies

On social media, Kanye West recently celebrated his wife Bianca Censori's 29th birthday. He expressed his love and admiration for her, with a close-up picture of Bianca in the post. Here's what Kanye said in his Happy Birthday message.

Kanye West praises Bianca Censori in his Happy Birthday message

Kanye wrote in the caption, “Happy birthday to the most beautiful super bad iconic muse inspirational talented artist masters degree in architecture 140 IQ loving by my side every day when half the world turned their backs on me…” He described Censori as the best stepmom, adding, "and the most amazing step mom to our children I love you so much thank you for sharing your life with me."

The couple, who secretly tied the knot in December 2022 after West's divorce from Kardashian, made their relationship public the following month. Since then, they have been in the spotlight with their bold moments and daring outfits. Despite initial concerns from the Kardashian family about the legitimacy of their marriage, West and Censori have stood by each other.

Bianca Censori has been seen on family outings with West's children, including attending church with his eldest daughter, North, and a group trip to Disneyland. The couple's public appearances have showcased their strong bond. Even during controversial moments, such as West's December 2023 listening party where he wore a mask seemingly inspired by the Klu Klux Klan, Censori was there holding Chicago, West's daughter.

What does Kanye West's mention about 'world turned their backs' mean?

West's reference to Censori standing by him when "half the world turned their backs" likely relates to the fallout from his anti-semitic remarks in 2023. After making controversial statements, major companies like Adidas and GAP severed ties with West. Despite the backlash, West reiterated his sentiments in a recent 10-minute-long rant. Throughout these controversies, Censori has remained silent on social media and in the press, not addressing any of her husband's statements.

Despite her public silence, Censori has become a spokesperson for West's daring fashion choices. When she gained attention for wearing nearly nude body stockings in Italy, it was revealed that West had a whole team in Italy dedicated to designing clothes for her. This highlights the close collaboration between the couple and West's involvement in shaping Censori's fashion statements.

