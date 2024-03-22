What Is Kim Kardashian's Net Worth In 2024? Exploring TV Star's Wealth Amid Sighting With Bianca Censori

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been quite civil after their split. However, West's ex-wife initially was not comfortable with Censori, but now it seems to be all good in paradise. West and Kardashian's daughter, North West, was also spotted with her stepmother earlier. The Australian native bonded with the SKIMS founder at the San Francisco rapper's Vultures 2 concert. Amidst the two hanging out with each other, here's a look at Kim Kardashian's wealth and business success.

Kim Kardashian's Net Worth

Kim Kardashian has a net worth of nearly $1.7 billion, which is more than most of the industry's celebrities. Kardashian earns money from her businesses, modeling, and appearing on TV shows and films. The model owns two brands, SKIMS and KKW Beauty. On average, the TV personality earns roughly $50–$80 million by switching between her firms.

KKW Beauty Line was established in 2017 and currently has a gross revenue of over $100 million. In June 2020, Kim sold a $20 million stake in the company, bringing its total valuation to $1 billion. As a consequence of the funding round, CNW reported that Kim's net worth rose to $900 million.

To launch her other business, SKIMS, Kim raised $154 million at a valuation of $1.6 billion. Kim and her partner, Jens, are said to share ownership of one-third of Skims. Thus, those 1/3 stakes have a paper value of $1.32 billion apiece at the $4 billion valuation. Kim Kardashian's net worth increased from $1.4 billion to $1.7 billion during the July 2023 funding round.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: American Horror Story Delicate Part 2 Trailer Unveils Kim Kardashian's Shady Character; DEETS

Kim Kardashian's Real Estate

Kim Kardashian bought a mansion in L.A.'s Bel Air for $9 million in 2013. Kardashian and her ex-husband, Kanye West, spent a few million upgrading their living facilities. Four years later, the TV star sold her house for $18 million—that is, at double the rate.

The ex-couple acquired nearby properties in two transactions in 2019 to increase their footprint to 7.5 acres. The property includes a full-sized basketball court, two spas, two swimming pools, a private vineyard, and a custom-built mansion. When a wildfire got dangerously close to their property in 2018, they were forced to flee. Kim and Kanye were fortunately covered by an insurance policy that included private firefighters. At Kim and Kanye's expense, the neighborhood was spared, in addition to the firefighters saving their mansion.

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from public platforms. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian WON'T MARRY Odell Beckham Jr. CLAIMS Psychic Matchmaker Revealing Her Future-Husband's Name