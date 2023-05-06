Box Office: The Kerala Story edges past The Guardians Of The Galaxy Volume 3 on day 1; Collects Rs 7.50 crores

This new Friday saw the release of two significant releases, The Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 and The Kerala Story. The Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 looked to be the first choice for Indian moviegoers based on the advance bookings but the spot bookings of The Kerala Story were better, and it eventually just edged past the superhero flick by a slight margin. The national chains have registered higher collections for the Marvel flick but the collections in non national chains and single screens are better for The Kerala Story.

The Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Will Become The Highest Grosser Of The Franchise In India, In Its First Weekend

The Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 had a Marvel stamp on it and registered good advance bookings and went on to collect Rs 7 crore nett on its first day in India. These are the personal best numbers for the GOTG franchise and the weekend collections of the film itself will make it the highest grosser of the franchise in India. The word of mouth is very good but most Marvel films are frontloaded, so despite a very good word of mouth, it won't really trend like one. The hope would ideally be to double the collections that it gets in the first weekend and if it manages that, it is a success.

The Kerala Story Emerges Most Preferred Movie Choice For Indian Moviegoers

To the surprise of many and not to the surprise of many, The Kerala Story has taken a very big opening of Rs 7.50 crores nett in India. The film found itself in a controversy, days before its release and that has aided the film to get the eyeballs and do the numbers that it has done. Not much about the film or its story or its purpose can be said without sounding condescending, but probably for the makers, it doesn't matter how it comes, as long as it comes. The collections are expected to escalate over the weekend and it is anyone's guess where the final numbers will land. Strictly talking about the opening of the film, it is the fifth highest of the year among Hindi films, after Pathaan, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and Bholaa.

You can watch The Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 and The Kerala Story at a theatre near you.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: The Kerala Story sells 32,000 tickets in national chains in advance; 5th highest for a Hindi film in 2023