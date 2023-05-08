Box Office: The Kerala Story and Guardians Of The Galaxy Volume 3 cumulatively collect Rs 60 crores in 3 days

It was a welcome weekend for the exhibitors in India as they got one of their best weekends of the year at the box office when they least expected that to happen. The Kerala Story and The Guardians Of The Galaxy Volume 3 cumulatively collected around 60 crores nett over the weekend in India, with the former making up for around 55 percent of the total biz. Going by the trajectory, it won't be a surprise if The Kerala Story matches its opening day numbers, on its first Monday, and enjoys a long run in Indian theatres. The Guardians Of The Galaxy Volume 3 is also enjoying a very good word of mouth and the makers would hope that it is able to double its opening weekend, in its full run.

The Kerala Story Registers Third Best Weekend Of 2023 For A Hindi Film

The Kerala Story went from strength to strength at the box office over the weekend with the Sunday numbers being more than double of the opening day numbers, something that we see for very few films these days. After an opening day of around Rs 6.75 crores nett on the first day, the film saw a solid growth on Saturday and Sunday as it collected Rs 11 crores and Rs 16 crores respectively. The film's controversial subject gave it the air that made it fly at the box office and for the producers, it is not about how it helps, as long as it helps the film and its commercial prospects. With the crest of a wave that the film is on, it is anyone's guess as to where the film will land in its full run. The only thing that readers can be sure of is that the producers will be making a killing on film, with profits in the north of Rs 50 crores.

The day-wise nett India collections of The Kerala Story are as follows:-

Day 1 - Rs 6.75 crores

Day 2 - Rs 11 crores

Day 3 - Rs 16 crores

Total = Rs 33.75 crores nett in 3 days

The Guardians Of The Galaxy Volume 3 Is The Highest Grossing Film Of The Franchise In India

The Guardians Of The Galaxy is not a very big franchise at least in India. The second volume of the film did slightly over Rs 20 crores nett in India in its full run. The franchise has certainly gotten bigger with the Volume 3 surpassing the lifetime numbers of the second volume in its first weekend itself. With a weekend cume of over Rs 26 crores nett, GOTGV3 is very well placed and from here, it is hoped that the film is able to cross the Rs 50 crores threshold, something that would be a very heartening result considering the strong local competition that it has gotten from The Kerala Story. The superhero films are not doing the biz that is expected out of them and GOTGV3 may be that rare film that lives up to the hype and reaches exactly where it was meant to reach.

Advertisement

The day-wise nett India collections of The Guardians Of The Galaxy Volume 3 are as follows:-

Day 1 - Rs 7.50 crores

Day 2 - Rs 9 crores

Day 3 - Rs 9.75 crores

Total = Rs 26.25 crores nett in 3 days



You can watch The Kerala Story and The Guardians Of The Galaxy at a theatre near you.

ALSO READ: Guardians of the Galaxy: Will there be a volume 4 of the hit MCU film? Here's what we know