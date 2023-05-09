Box Office: The Kerala Story holds incredibly with a double digit Monday; Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 fair

The Kerala Story, on day 4, took a sizable lead from its release rival, The Guardians Of The Galaxy Volume 3, at the box office, courtesy a first Monday number almost matching the first Saturday numbers. The film is now on the crest of a wave and the Monday collections have confirmed that it will be sticking round the corner a few more weeks. The hold of Guardians Of The Galaxy Volume 3 is reasonable and better than the last Marvel Studios release Antman and the Wasp: Quantumania, but it ideally should have dropped by less that 40 percent instead of the 50 percent that it has dropped by. As repeatedly pointed out, Marvel films are very frontloaded in nature and that puts a lot of pressure on the film's eventual trend.

The Kerala Story Records A Double Digit Monday At The Box Office

The Kerala Story collected around Rs 10 - 10.50 crores nett at the box office on its fourth day, a number almost matching its Saturday numbers. These numbers are unprecidented for a film that no one really anticipated or thought would emerge as the pick of the films in the first place. After 4 days, The Kerala Story's nett India collections are around Rs 44 crores and based on how the film is trending, no number is small enough for the film. But again, films like The Kerala Story drop as quickly as they rise, so it is difficult to put a number behind it, just yet. The Kerala Story's controversial subject has worked in its favour. There has been a nationwide uproar, just as makers would have wanted, and they are now laughing their way to the bank. The theatrical share obviously is all profit for the producers, but that's not all. A huge chunk of the non-theatricals is also all profit.

The day-wise nett India collections of The Kerala Story are as follows:-



Day 1 - Rs 6.75 cr

Day 2 - Rs 11 cr

Day 3 - Rs 16 cr

Day 4 - Rs 10.25 cr

Total = Rs 44 cr nett in 4 days

The Guardians Of The Galaxy Holds Fair On Monday

The Guardians Of The Galaxy Volume 3 dropped by around 50 percent from Friday, which usually counts as a reasonable hold for superhero films that are generally frontloaded. The film will find it difficult to double its opening weekend collections but if it happens to achieve it, it'll be a good result. The trend, as specified above, is better than the last Marvel film that released in India but that's not good enough. Regardless, the big news is that Guardians Of The Galaxy Volume 3 is the highest grossing film from the franchise in India. The film is doing well for itself globally, with worldwide gross collections of over 300 million dollars after 4 days.

The day-wise nett India collections of Guardians Of The Galaxy Volume 3 are as follows:-

Day 1 - Rs 7.50 cr

Day 2 - Rs 9 cr

Day 3 - Rs 9.75 cr

Day 4 - Rs 3.75 cr

Total = Rs 30 cr nett in 4 days

Advertisement

You can watch The Kerala Story and Guardians Of the Galaxy Volume 3 at a theatre near you.

ALSO READ: Box Office: The Kerala Story and Guardians Of The Galaxy Volume 3 cumulatively collect Rs 60 crores in 3 days