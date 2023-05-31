Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Swings into Indian Theaters tomorrow, Aims to set new Animation records

Spider-man: Across the Spider-Verse will be swinging into Indian theatres tomorrow for a four-day extended opening weekend frame. Animated films have never been a strong play at the Indian box office, with just two grossing over Rs. 50 crores and just a few others going over Rs. 20 crores. That was also true for the first part of this multiversal franchise, ‘Into the Spider-Verse’ which earned just Rs. 11.90 crores (Rs. 9.15 crores Nett) in 2018, despite benefiting from the strong brand association with Spider-Man and Marvel.

That film, however, was received very well and garnered substantial acclaim even beyond its theatrical run. Coupled with the meteoric rise of the Marvel brand since then, expectations are that the sequel will somewhat transcend the usual limitations of animated films. Spider-Verse 2 is expected to renew the records for animation films in India, which are currently held by Incredibles 2 and Frozen 2, both having amassed nearly identical weekend collections of Rs. 23 crores, with lifetime earnings reaching Rs. 53 crores.

As of Wednesday morning, Spider-Verse 2 has sold around 24,000 tickets in national chains for its Thursday opening day. That compares well with 38,000 of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 at the same time prior to release. The current pre-sales trends suggest an opening day of around Rs. 6-7 crores (Rs. 4.75-5.50 crores Nett) for Spider-Verse 2.

Animated films are generally a weekend affair in India, showing big gains on Saturday and Sunday, though with this film there could be some frontloaded ness as the start will be bigger than a regular animation film. The initial reviews coming from the West are highly positive, which generally bodes really well for Hollywood films in India, so one can hope for a strong trend over the weekend for the film. With the above-mentioned opening day, the four-day weekend will be projected to score over Rs. 30 crores (Rs. 23 crores Nett).