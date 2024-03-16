What Is Selena Gomez's Dating History? Everything To Know About Singer-Actress' Past Relationships

Selena Gomez’s popularity has touched the skies ever since she entered Hollywood. From making her mark as a talented personality to having an ugly breakup with an A-lister, all of Gomez’s events have been head-turners. Here’s an exploration of the actor-singer’s love life. From Justin Bieber to Benny Blanco, find out who all have Love You Like A Love Song artists dated through the years.

Nick Jonas

Selena Gomez dated Nick Jonas in 2008 while working on the Disney show. The duo, however, never confirmed their relationship in public, but speculations grew after the singer was clicked with the Jonas brothers later that year. Gomez also appeared in one of the music videos by the brothers, Burnin’ Up. Soon, the pair confirmed dating after a cozy picture of the couple was dropped from backstage at an event. The couple soon broke up, but the Love On singer got her lifelong friend, Taylor Swift, who, at the time, was dating Joe Jonas.

Taylor Lautner

Selena Gomez and Taylor Lautner got together in April 2009. The actor at the time was shooting for Twilight with Kristen Stewart and was staying at the same hotel as Gomez. After bumping into each other multiple times, Lautner decided to ask the singer out. The couple was spotted on dates at restaurants and movie theaters, where it was said that the duo sat very close to each other, held hands, and cuddled. Lautner and the actress soon broke up in 2010.

Justin Bieber

The most talked-about relationship then was between Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez. In 2009, the duo met, and not long after, they appeared together on the red carpet. Until 2010, the couple denied their relationship, but in 2011, the two were spotted kissing on a yacht. By 2012, Gomez and Bieber had accepted their relationship and arrived at the Vanity Fair Awards together. After a year, the couple split, according to the sources. However, in 2013, again, the sparks flew, and the duo came together. After years of going on and off in the relationship, Justin and Gomez called it quits in 2018.

Zedd

While on a break with Justin Beiber, Gomez briefly dated Zedd in 2015. The couple worked together on a music video, sparking dating rumors. They were also spotted exiting the Golden Globes venues together. By the end of the year, Zedd spotted Gomez multiple times, but the relationship did not last longer than 9-10 months. The duo broke up the same year.

Niall Horan

Selena Gomez also dated the musician Niall Horan in 2015. The couple had been friends for years but grabbed attention after they were spotted having dinner in Malibu. At the time, the actress maintained a tight lip and confirmed they were just friends. However, rumors sparked when the couple showed PDA at Jenna Dewan’s birthday celebrations. None of the two sealed their relationship. Both maintained the title of being friends.

Samuel Krost

While maintaining the status of friends with Niall Horan, Selena Gomez was spotted hanging out with Samuel Krost. The duo met during a vacation in 2016, where both were with their friends. According to the sources, though other people were around, Gomez and Krost had their eyes on each other. Soon, the duo was also spotted on a date night, where they were snapped holding hands. Later that year, the duo went their separate ways.

Charlie Puth

The See You Again singer was linked with the Only Murders in the Building actress in 2016. The couple's romance was brief, but they did not divulge many details when they were courting. Opening about their love story, Puth cleared the air by saying, "I don't kiss and tell, but the only way a song like that can come across as real is if there's something else going on behind the scenes. And that's what was happening. Very short-lived, very small, but very impactful."

The Weeknd

The Weeknd and Selena Gomez initially met at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. In 2017, the couple entered a romantic relationship and traveled to Italy in the first week of dating itself. The duo made their relationship public by posting pictures together on Instagram with heart emojis in the caption. Gomez also appeared on Weeknd’s tour in Canada to support her then-beau. The duo hit the Met Gala red carpet together but soon split up, the reason being better known to them.

Drew Taggart

The Chainsmokers singer was linked with the Wolves singer in January 2023. The couple was spotted in a bowling alley in NYC and later grabbed dinner. However, their romance was not long-lived, and the duo did not give out any information about their dating lives.

Zayn Malik

The former members of One Direction and Selena Gomez hit it off in March 2023. While Zayn had broken up with Gigi and Gomez was just out of a relationship, the duo thought getting together would be a good idea. An insider disclosed that the couple were having dinner at NYC’s Big Apple and were later spotted making out. Though their relationship did not go far enough, they parted ways in just a few months.

Benny Blanco

Single Soon artist got together with Benny Blanco in December 2023 and, shortly after, confirmed the relationship on social media. The couple has been going strong since and keeps their fans updated with regular pictures of each other. The duo recently celebrated Valentine’s Day together and also watched the Super Bowl game, getting all cozy on the couch. Blanco and Gomez have been happy around each other, confirmed the source.

