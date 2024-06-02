What Is Timeline Of The Acolyte In Star Wars Universe? Explored

Disney's new Star Wars TV show, The Acolyte, introduces a new part of the timeline, reviving the franchise's tendency to juggle timelines. The series' conclusion with 2019's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker prompted Lucasfilm to be more daring in order to maintain its popularity.

Disney+ Star Wars TV shows, such as The Mandalorian and The Acolyte, have been set in familiar territory, with original characters and cameos. The Acolyte, however, offers a unique perspective on an age when the light of the Jedi shined brightly across the galaxy, set during the Star Wars timeline.

The Acolyte is set 100 years before the Phantom Menace

Star Wars: The Acolyte is set at the end of the High Republic Era, the golden age of the Jedi Order and the High Republic. It follows the Jedi's less centralized nature and their willingness to involve themselves in the affairs of ordinary citizens, 100 years before Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, which depicted them retreating from the galaxy.

The High Republic Era, which began 500 years before the Skywalker Saga, saw the Jedi undergo reformation and embark on exploration missions with the Republic. The Jedi and Republic partnered to chart more of the Star Wars galaxy map, pushing into the Outer Rim.

However, they faced opposition from ancient Sith allies and space pirates who resented the Republic's expansion, as depicted in Lucasfilm's Star Wars: The High Republic transmedia initiative.

The Acolyte, set at the end of the High Republic Era, signifies the end of the golden age of the Jedi. Even Jedi are susceptible to power temptations, and their Force powers may be used to demonstrate dominance. The relationship between the Jedi and the Republic has grown closer, and political constraints on the Jedi are increasing by this point in the timeline.

Still, the Jedi of The Acolyte will be at their most confident. This will be before the hesitancy of the prequels because these are Jedi who are confident they are the supreme power in the galaxy. It's no surprise a spree of Jedi killings in The Acolyte looks set to shake their confidence so much.

More about The Acolyte

The Acolyte is a mystery-thriller series focusing on a Jedi and their Padawan student investigating dark secrets and powers. It draws inspiration from Star Wars video games and novels, allowing the expanded universe to influence storytelling. Creator Leslye Headland cites Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace as an influence and calls the series a hybrid of Frozen and Kill Bill.

The official synopsis reveals a little more: "In The Acolyte , an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems…."

The Acolyte series will feature the Jedi as heroes and explore the villains of the Star Wars universe from the Sith perspective. The series will examine the Sith as underdogs seeking to infiltrate the Jedi. The series will expand on 2022's Tales of the Jedi, which focused on Count Dooku's fall into the dark side, offering a glimpse into the reality of the Sith and other dark force users.

Star Wars producers have already teased a second season of The Acolyte

Producer Rayne Roberts has teased season 2, indicating that even before season 1 premieres, season 2 is underway. In an interview with SFX Magazine, Star Wars producer Rayne Roberts indicated that season 2 of The Acolyte could already be in the works.

Roberts said, "We've got to get back into the writers' room for season 2 to see where we're at. We have some initial thoughts about what we want to do, but in terms of where the story will ultimately wrap up, that hasn't been quite nailed down yet."

Simon Emanuel, a Star Wars producer, confirmed that The Acolyte will have a clear ending for season 1, but also allow the show to continue. This was discussed in the same interview with Rayne Roberts.

Emanuel said, "We want to make sure this season has an ending—some catharsis—but you always want to leave the door open. We've talked about where the story could go, and Leslye has so many ideas—and like anything, if something's successful, you can bet you'll find other stories within it."

Roberts and Emanuel's updates for The Acolyte are promising due to the numerous stories it will introduce, a new Star Wars era, and numerous characters and unique stories. While some plot points are based on the prequel trilogy, there's still much to explore in the High Republic Era.

